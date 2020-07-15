PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
BladesDirect.net

Press Release

Receive press releases from BladesDirect.net: By Email RSS Feeds:

Makita Trusts Blades Direct & Bladesdirect.net as the Newest Distributor


Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces Makita Trusts Blades Direct & Bladesdirect.net as the newest distributor.

Baltimore, MD, July 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Blades Direct, LLC an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, is now a distributor for Makita.

Blades Direct Brings on Makita USA, Global brands tools and equipment manufacturer and their complete product lines as the newest products to offer their customers.

Blades Direct ownership is quoted as saying, "We are very excited to be partnering with Makita, as they are one of the most trusted brands in the world, and our customers will appreciate the amazing products that Makita manufactures.

"The Makita MM4 14" 4 stroke - gas only hand saw is one of the most highly rated concrete cutting saw in the industry and it will now be sold at Blades Direct!"

For more information, visit http://www.bladesdirect.net/ or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337) to speak with a diamond blades representative.
Contact Information
BladesDirect.net
Eric Gervais
855-225-2337
Contact
www.bladesdirect.net

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BladesDirect.net
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help