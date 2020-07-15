Press Releases BladesDirect.net Press Release

Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces Makita Trusts Blades Direct & Bladesdirect.net as the newest distributor.

Baltimore, MD, July 15, 2020 --(



Blades Direct Brings on Makita USA, Global brands tools and equipment manufacturer and their complete product lines as the newest products to offer their customers.



Blades Direct ownership is quoted as saying, "We are very excited to be partnering with Makita, as they are one of the most trusted brands in the world, and our customers will appreciate the amazing products that Makita manufactures.



"The Makita MM4 14" 4 stroke - gas only hand saw is one of the most highly rated concrete cutting saw in the industry and it will now be sold at Blades Direct!"



Eric Gervais

855-225-2337



www.bladesdirect.net



