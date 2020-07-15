Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson Welcomes Attorney Angie Fletcher

Press Releases Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP Press Release

Angie Fletcher has joined Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson's Denver office as an attorney in the firm's Banking Practice Group.

Fletcher counsels national and community banks on an extensive range of banking issues including mergers and acquisitions, strategic business transactions, financings and restructurings. She counsels her banking clients through the intricacies of each deal, providing creative solutions to reduce risk and close the deal.



Her previous experience in serving banking clients through both economic downturns and expansions enables her to provide cost effective and practical solutions to her clients.



Fletcher is a member of SBBO’s Banking, Lending & Financial Institutions Practice Group.



Fletcher is admitted to practice law in Colorado, Missouri and Nebraska. She earned her J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law.



About Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP (www.sbbolaw.com)

Andrew Laing

303-894-3130



www.sbbolaw.com



