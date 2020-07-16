PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Edge Protectors from EMKA UK Protect Edges and People


Coventry, United Kingdom, July 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Extruded edge protectors from EMKA UK are now offered in a wide range of sizes using spring steel spines within PVC or EPDM sheaths, so ensuring a firm grip. Sections in fire grade EPDM are also available.

Self-locking “U” sections are ideal for covering of potentially sharp metal or glass fibre edges which may otherwise present a hazard to people on furniture or equipment. Typically, shelving, doors or the like may require safety sheathing or a form of bumper protection which can be provided by these purpose-designed, ex-stock sections.

Edge protectors are often used for purely cosmetic purposes where they serve to tidy up otherwise unsightly edges or to protect cut edges from environmental factors – or from impact damage in some situations.

EMKA UK carry comprehensive UK stock and also offer a custom design service on extruded section products.
Contact Information
EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Andy Billingham
024 7661 6505
Contact
https://www.emka.com/products/de_en/sealing-profiles-and-edge-protection/edge-protection.html

