Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Edge Protectors from EMKA UK Protect Edges and People

Coventry, United Kingdom, July 16, 2020 --(



Self-locking “U” sections are ideal for covering of potentially sharp metal or glass fibre edges which may otherwise present a hazard to people on furniture or equipment. Typically, shelving, doors or the like may require safety sheathing or a form of bumper protection which can be provided by these purpose-designed, ex-stock sections.



Edge protectors are often used for purely cosmetic purposes where they serve to tidy up otherwise unsightly edges or to protect cut edges from environmental factors – or from impact damage in some situations.



EMKA UK carry comprehensive UK stock and also offer a custom design service on extruded section products. Coventry, United Kingdom, July 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Extruded edge protectors from EMKA UK are now offered in a wide range of sizes using spring steel spines within PVC or EPDM sheaths, so ensuring a firm grip. Sections in fire grade EPDM are also available.Self-locking “U” sections are ideal for covering of potentially sharp metal or glass fibre edges which may otherwise present a hazard to people on furniture or equipment. Typically, shelving, doors or the like may require safety sheathing or a form of bumper protection which can be provided by these purpose-designed, ex-stock sections.Edge protectors are often used for purely cosmetic purposes where they serve to tidy up otherwise unsightly edges or to protect cut edges from environmental factors – or from impact damage in some situations.EMKA UK carry comprehensive UK stock and also offer a custom design service on extruded section products. Contact Information EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Andy Billingham

024 7661 6505



https://www.emka.com/products/de_en/sealing-profiles-and-edge-protection/edge-protection.html



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd.