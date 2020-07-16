Edge Protectors from EMKA UK Protect Edges and People

Coventry, United Kingdom, July 16, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Extruded edge protectors from EMKA UK are now offered in a wide range of sizes using spring steel spines within PVC or EPDM sheaths, so ensuring a firm grip. Sections in fire grade EPDM are also available.
Self-locking “U” sections are ideal for covering of potentially sharp metal or glass fibre edges which may otherwise present a hazard to people on furniture or equipment. Typically, shelving, doors or the like may require safety sheathing or a form of bumper protection which can be provided by these purpose-designed, ex-stock sections.
Edge protectors are often used for purely cosmetic purposes where they serve to tidy up otherwise unsightly edges or to protect cut edges from environmental factors – or from impact damage in some situations.
EMKA UK carry comprehensive UK stock and also offer a custom design service on extruded section products.