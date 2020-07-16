FactEntry Offers Free Trials of Their Evaluated Price Service (EVP) Through the MarketDesk Content Distribution Platform

Press Releases MarketDesk Press Release

New York, NY, July 16, 2020 --



Because of the accuracy of FactEntry prices, it's used by some of the biggest names in the industry. John Robinson, Head of Sales N.A. said, "We're very excited to be able to now make the trial and production delivery of our EVP as simple as logging on with a user name and password. This means that clients can spend more time focused on their business at hand as opposed to onboarding, integrating, and sorting information. With MarketDesk's proven expertise in delivering financial data and content in the U.S. and globally, this means FactEntry now has the means to maximize ease of data usage for both domestic and global clients in the widest range of fixed income products, helping ourclients regardless of their business goals and facilitating onthose objectives."



Effective today, a user can sign up on the MarketDesk website at https://marketdesk.com with same day approval for a 30-day free trial.



FactEntry is a global leader for a comprehensive range of reliable and accurate Fixed Income and Bond information to users worldwide with the required data to measure risk, establish pre-trade compliance and investment planning across the entirety of Fixed Income Assets. For over a decade, its Fixed Income products are relied upon by institutional and retail clients linked to a host of distribution partners.



MarketDesk features a one of a kind modern platform for content owners to distribute their financial data and content to a global community that prizes ease of use and mobility with cutting edge technology. Through MarketDesk, content owners can distribute their data to clients, employees and applications over the internet and mobile networks, under their brand and control.



For additional information about the free trial on the FactEntry Evaluated Price Service (EVP), please call John Robinson at (917) 589-7013 or email john.robinson@factentry.com.



Roman Walter Brice

212-470-8979



marketdesk.com

mobile (212) 470-8979



