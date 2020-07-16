USIS AudioVisual Systems Deliver Zoom Certified Solutions

Press Releases USIS AudioVisual Systems Press Release

The national workforce, workplace, and commercial-space technology services firm achieves Zoom Integrator certification.

Pearl River, NY, July 16, 2020 --(



“The Zoom Integrator Program allows us to better assist our clients as they are now forced to quickly and broadly scale their remote workforce,” said USIS AV’s Executive Vice President, Bill Baretz. “Prior to COVID-19, these applications were most valuable to large enterprise clients. Now even the smallest of organizations requires these tools to stay efficient.”



Zoom provides multiple solutions for conferencing and collaboration. Zoom Rooms combine Zoom’s fully cloud-based platform with certified hardware such as cameras, microphones, and speakers, providing frictionless conferencing and collaboration experiences for any application and room size from small huddle spaces to large training rooms. Clients can also bring existing room systems into Zoom’s Cloud through the Conference Room Connector. Zoom solutions can also be deployed across an entire agile/work from home workforce. USIS AV’s Zoom training included modules on integrating the cloud-based platform and approved appliances.



“Training of our teams for any AV and UCC technology is a mandate to achieve deployment success and client adoption,” said USIS AV’s Chief Technology Officer, Todd Hutchins. “I was very happy to see this as part of Zoom’s requirements for integrator onboarding. Zoom University is a quality training program focused on best practices and technical knowledge, and one in which our sales, design, engineering, and installation teams were able to excel. This type of investment in our employees tells me Zoom will continue to be an exceptional partner for USIS AV and valuable platform for our clients.”



Theresa Hahn

845-358-7755



www.usisav.net



