BYD’s Flagship Han EV Series Officially Goes on Sale

New EV series is BYD’s flagship offering for the global luxury sedan segment.

Shenzhen, China, July 16, 2020 --(



The Han EV will be sold in China at first. Its extended-range version will sell at 229,800 RMB (approximately $32,800), the extended-range variant of the premium model will be priced at 255,800 RMB (about $36,500) and the 4WD high-performance version will sell at 279,500 (about $40,000) RMB. Besides, the PHEV version, Han DM, will sell at 219,800 yuan (about $31,400).



Integrating the most advanced technologies in the electric vehicle industry, the Han boasts formidable performance combined with stylish craftsmanship. As the world's first mass-produced model that uses BYD’s ultra-safe Blade Battery, the Han EV sets new standards for EVs worldwide in terms of safety, performance and luxury.



BYD’s long-awaited Han EV series



With BYD being no stranger to pioneering in the industry, the Han series continues to break new ground. The Han EV’s long-range pure electric version has a remarkable single-charge range of 605 kilometers (376 miles) based on the NEDC test cycle. The four-wheel-drive high-performance version possesses an acceleration of 0 to 100km/h (approximately 62 mph) in just 3.9 seconds, making it China’s fastest EV in production, while the DM (Dual Mode) plug-in hybrid model offers 0 to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds, making it the country’s fastest hybrid sedan.



The Han series will create a new global standard for EV technology and quality, shaking up the traditional luxury car market while accelerating the global shift to electric vehicles. Named after one of the most celebrated dynasties in Chinese history, the Han series also demonstrates the country’s growing manufacturing prowess.



Mr. Wang Chuanfu, President of BYD Co., Ltd., said, “The Han has taken ten years from the concept stage to formal mass production,” which he likened to “ten years of sharpening a brilliant sword.” He added, “Through our leading technologies, we have created three benchmarks for flagship EVs in terms of safety, performance, and luxury.”



The Han EV has redefined safety standards for energy vehicles as it is the world’s first vehicle to use BYD’s ultra-safe Blade Battery, making it twice as safe compared to EVs using traditional ternary lithium battery packs. The Han’s DM is powered by a “seven-dimensional quad-layer” safety matrix that offers the world's safest battery safety system with its ability to remain stable at high temperatures. The Han’s roof uses advanced laser brazing technology, while its 1500HS thermoformed steel is the most ever used for any comparable Chinese automobile. Other notable safety features include 11 standard airbags and six cameras, highly-efficient air purification filters, and more.



In terms of performance, the Han series comes with the world-first MOSFET motor control module, which fuels the car’s record-breaking 3.9 second 0-100km/h acceleration. At the same time, Han’s braking distance requires only 32.8 meters from 100km/h to a standstill. The Han EV’s extended-range version’s impressive 605- kilometer cruising range also gives it the world’s highest energy recovery rating, while a double silver-coated windshield and other energy-saving measures meet the real needs of users over its lifetime. The Han DM hybrid model comes with 81 kilometers of pure- electric cruising range and over 800 kilometers of integrated range, along with five different power modes.



The Han also sets a new benchmark for EV luxury. BYD’s new Dragon Face design language blends the best of Eastern and Western design aesthetics. From its striking front grille, its Dragon Claw tail lights and other features, the car’s stylized design creates a striking, confident vehicle that defines a new era for Chinese-made luxury vehicles. The interior is equipped with solid wooden panels, high-quality Napa leather seats, aluminum trims and other high-end materials rarely used in other high-end luxury vehicles.



Media Contact:

