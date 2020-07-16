i play by green sprouts® Updates Best-Selling Reusable Swim Diapers for Babies and Toddlers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Green Sprouts, Inc. Press Release

Asheville, NC, July 16, 2020 --(



Most recognizable as the swim diaper brand, i play, Inc. rebranded earlier this year to Green Sprouts, Inc., integrating its swim and sun wear line with its feeding, wellness, and toy line under one unified name. The rebrand allows the company to cohesively focus its message on providing a full range of healthy, trusted, and proven everyday baby essentials that support whole development for children 0-5 years old. To streamline the transition, consumers and retailers can expect to see a combination “i play® by green sprouts®” logo on swim and sun wear product packaging and collateral throughout 2020 and 2021, with a full transition to “green sprouts®” by 2022.



After gathering feedback from consumers, the 2020 swim diaper line has updated sizing to be true to size, for an even more comfortable and secure fit for little ones, with no need to size up. While shopping, parents can refer to the size chart instructions to find the proper swim diaper fit for their baby or toddler.



The i play® by green sprouts® reusable swim diaper has a patented triple-layer design to offer breathable, absorbent, and waterproof support that protects from accidents in the water. Other swim diaper styles may feature uncomfortable materials, bulky fabric, or numerous snaps, restricting freedom of movement. i play® by Green sprouts® swim diapers have a wicking liner to help prevent diaper rash, absorbent middle layer, and waterproof outer layer, with snug-fitting, comfort seams on the waist and legs, to allow for secure protection and a trim fit. The reusable swim diapers are available in both a pull-up style and side snap style for easy on-and-off or training options. They also feature UPF 50+ sun protection to block 97.5%-99+% of harmful UV rays.



Although disposable swim diapers have long been considered the most convenient choice, more parents are choosing reusable swim diapers as they are more economical and create less waste and environmental impact – an option parents can feel good about. i play® by green sprouts® swim diapers are used, recommended, or sold in over 200 swim schools, swim facilities, and recreational facilities as a reliable choice for protection.



“We are excited for the 2020 swim line in new prints and colors, offering the same stylish silhouettes, along with the reliability and quality that parents have come to trust in our swim diapers for over 30 years,” said Becky Cannon, President and Founder of Green Sprouts, Inc.



In addition to the reusable swim diaper, the full line of swimsuits consists of one and two-piece girl’s swimsuits with ruffle details and designs, and boy’s trunks in pocket or classic styles. Each includes a built-in reusable swim diaper, a unique offering to the market for all-in-one protection. All swim diapers and swimsuits can be paired with best-selling i play® by green sprouts® sun protection hats in matching prints for a complete swim look. Assorted prints are also available for easy multi-packs and variety. The company offers year-round solids and prints, along with specialty seasonal prints, for selection and style both parents and young children will love.



Since 1982, the family-owned and -operated company, Green Sprouts, Inc., has closely collaborated with customers and suppliers to provide baby products that support whole development, along with resources for parenting naturally. The green sprouts® family of brands includes i play.® by green sprouts® baby wear, green sprouts® baby care, and grow healthy. grow happy. ® the whole baby resource. Visit greensproutsbaby.com to learn more about green sprouts® full line of baby and toddler products and resources.



