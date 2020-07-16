Olivia Holt, iPOP Alum, Reprises Cloak & Dagger Role for Disney XD

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Olivia Holt and her former co-star Aubrey Joseph reprised their Cloak and Dagger roles for Disney XD’s Spider-man: Maximum Venom.

Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2020 --(



Being that Cloak and Dagger was cancelled after two seasons, this appearance was a treat for fans of the Freeform show. The episodes also likely mark the last time, the pair will reprise their superhero roles.



Cloak and Dagger, which first aired in June 2018, follows two unlikely friends Olivia and Joseph after the collapse of an oil rig in their town. Described as:



“Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson come from vastly different backgrounds -- Tandy, from a very wealthy upbringing, and Tyrone, a boy from Boston who has a stutter. As runaways, the two teens are targeted by drug cartels on the streets of New York City. When circumstances help form a tight bond between the couple, their developing abilities and feelings make things more complicated.”



Olivia found immense success in the industry after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual Los Angeles based event. Her first major rolls include Disney XD’s "Kickin It" and the Disney original movie "Girl vs. Monster." Along with her success in acting, Olivia has also had a successful music career, even receiving a Radio Disney music award for her song “Had Me @ Hello.” Her next project will be in the upcoming Freeform series "Cruel Summer."



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



