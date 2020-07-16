Digital Defense Introduces Frontline Threat Landscape™

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Digital Defense Inc. Press Release

Technology Facilitates Significant Efficiencies for Vulnerability Management Programs by Incorporating Threat Intelligence and Machine Learning to Illuminate Exploitable Flaws.

San Antonio, TX, July 16, 2020 --(



“Our Frontline Threat Landscape feature is a game changer in that organizations can shed the overwhelming weight of responding to a vast number of vulnerabilities that pose minimal risk. Threat Landscape shines a light on the truly critical vulnerabilities that present the greatest risk to our clients based on their individual network characteristics,” states Mike Cotton, SVP, Engineering. “Some vulnerabilities may be identified as high level, but if a cybercriminal cannot exploit, spending valuable resource time to remediate is not time well spent and may ultimately expose the organization. Our technology provides the data to expose, rank and address vulnerabilities in a focused and efficient manner to significantly reduce risk.”



According to Gartner’s Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment, “Not all vulnerabilities are created equally. Exploitability, prevalence in malware and exploit kits, asset context, and active exploitation by threat actors are critical qualifiers in assessing cyber risk.” The report further describes the incorporation of threat intelligence into vulnerability management technologies. “Methods are applied that analyze and prioritize vulnerabilities by using threat intelligence, organizational asset context, and risk modeling approaches such as attack path analysis. This is also an area in which advanced analytics methods are also being used, such as ML [machine learning]. This permits more granular and intelligent remediation strategies than the more simplistic severity approaches, especially at scale and when remediating with constrained resources.”*



Frontline Threat Landscape empowers organizations to prioritize remediation and optimize resources by combining:

· Real-world vulnerability exploitation metrics

· Industry-standard severity scores

· Digital Defense Vulnerability Research Team analyst insight



*Gartner, Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment, Craig Lawson et al, 20 November 2019 (Gartner subscription required).



Learn more about Frontline Threat Landscape here: https://www.digitaldefense.com/frontline-threat-landscape/



About Digital Defense:

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and ease the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of solutions, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as a 2020 Hot 150 Cybersecurity Company, 2020 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2019 U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star Partner Programrating.



Michael Becce

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com

Meg Grant

Digital Defense, Inc.

meg.grant@digitaldefense.com

210-582-6186



