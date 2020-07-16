Press Releases Workbox Press Release

Receive press releases from Workbox: By Email RSS Feeds: Workbox Raises $1M in Seed Round to Guide Chicago Entrepreneurs and Startups to Success

Chicago’s first Coworking Accelerator supplies an ecosystem of innovation to dozens of startups and growth-oriented businesses.

Chicago, IL, July 16, 2020 --(



Workbox provides resources for startups looking to scale as well as a dynamic work environment for companies that see the benefit of belonging to a community of growing businesses, experienced entrepreneurs and connected executives. Its members enjoy a number of perks to fuel their organization’s growth, including direct access to VCs and angel investors, expert mentorship, founder-to-founder programming, and vetted connections to strategic operational and technology services, among other benefits.



“Workbox has quickly become the center of gravity for companies looking to connect and grow,” said John Wallace, Workbox co-founder and CEO. “I’m thrilled to announce this seed funding and to continue our mission of helping Chicago entrepreneurs, startups and other organizations grow faster, smarter and together.”



Despite headwinds in conventional coworking due to COVID-19, Workbox continues to serve its members via innovative remote services, online events and more. Its new virtual membership, launched in June, has already proved to be popular, for Windy City-based entrepreneurs as well as startups from outside the greater Chicago area, and the company’s leaders expect remote memberships to continue to accelerate new member acquisition and drive additional revenue growth beyond its brick-and-mortar business.



Established in 2019, Workbox is proud to serve over 100 members, 30 startups and 20 venture funds. Located in Chicago’s vibrant River North neighborhood, Workbox plans to use its seed funding to expand to a second location, strengthen sales capabilities and invest in new technology to enhance user experience.



About Workbox

Workbox is a Coworking Accelerator that provides bold companies with the resources to grow faster, smarter and together. We offer much more than an office. We are an ecosystem of innovation, problem solving, idea sharing and a center of gravity for companies looking to connect. All members get the benefit of belonging to a community of growing businesses, experienced entrepreneurs and connected executives. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or visit www.workboxcompany.com for more information. Chicago, IL, July 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Workbox, the Chicago-based Coworking Accelerator providing strategic services, resources and communal office space to entrepreneurs and startups, today announced the close of its $1M seed round. The funding was led by a consortium of strategic investors in the real estate and technology sectors.Workbox provides resources for startups looking to scale as well as a dynamic work environment for companies that see the benefit of belonging to a community of growing businesses, experienced entrepreneurs and connected executives. Its members enjoy a number of perks to fuel their organization’s growth, including direct access to VCs and angel investors, expert mentorship, founder-to-founder programming, and vetted connections to strategic operational and technology services, among other benefits.“Workbox has quickly become the center of gravity for companies looking to connect and grow,” said John Wallace, Workbox co-founder and CEO. “I’m thrilled to announce this seed funding and to continue our mission of helping Chicago entrepreneurs, startups and other organizations grow faster, smarter and together.”Despite headwinds in conventional coworking due to COVID-19, Workbox continues to serve its members via innovative remote services, online events and more. Its new virtual membership, launched in June, has already proved to be popular, for Windy City-based entrepreneurs as well as startups from outside the greater Chicago area, and the company’s leaders expect remote memberships to continue to accelerate new member acquisition and drive additional revenue growth beyond its brick-and-mortar business.Established in 2019, Workbox is proud to serve over 100 members, 30 startups and 20 venture funds. Located in Chicago’s vibrant River North neighborhood, Workbox plans to use its seed funding to expand to a second location, strengthen sales capabilities and invest in new technology to enhance user experience.About WorkboxWorkbox is a Coworking Accelerator that provides bold companies with the resources to grow faster, smarter and together. We offer much more than an office. We are an ecosystem of innovation, problem solving, idea sharing and a center of gravity for companies looking to connect. All members get the benefit of belonging to a community of growing businesses, experienced entrepreneurs and connected executives. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or visit www.workboxcompany.com for more information. Contact Information Workbox

Natalie Beaulieu

503-473-5744



https://www.workboxcompany.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Workbox