Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Certification Planner Press Release

Receive press releases from Certification Planner: By Email RSS Feeds: Restarting In-Person Training Engines by Certification Planner in Ohio

11th July 2020 Salt Lake City, Utah: Certification Planner, a Salt Lake City-based skill development company, takes its first step towards going back to normal.

Columbus, OH, July 16, 2020 --(



The In-person Classroom training model of CP was suspended earlier in March as a precautionary step against the infamous COVID-19. The organization understands the risk associated and is planning to take all the steps necessary to ensure the safety of its learners. Commenting on the re-launch, Mr. Daniel, the Global training head at CP, mentioned, “It is more of accepting the new normal, rather than just moving to the old normal. The overall structure of the in-person classroom will remain the same, but we have added multiple security iterations to make sure that professionals can learn in a safe environment.”



Elaborating on the topic of safety, Mr. Daniel informed that sanitizer, masks & gloves would be provided in every session. CP will also be monitoring the health condition of its instructors from 14-days before the scheduled training. Participants will have to be a part of the health monitor plan before and during the training as well.



Mr. Allen, a Training Manager at Certification Planner, who is leading the re-launch in Ohio, mentioned, “We have been getting requests for in-person training, and we feel obligated to cater to the learners’ needs while making sure that the solution remains safe.” CP is opening Safe In-person -person training for all of the courses that it facilitates. However, learners will continue to have the option to select a virtual training model if they want. CP has already been running Live Online Classroom module, Self-Styled and Self-Styled Learning Plus modules for professionals who wish to continue learning from the safety of their home.



Certification Planner will be re-launching its Safe In-person classroom with PMP certification training that is scheduled for 3rd August. Professionals can register into any course of their choice through the official website of CP: www.certificationplanner.com.



Disruption of learning had been a major impact of COVID 19. However, the current market scenario necessitates continuous skill development to stay relevant and employed. Now that things are slowly returning to normal, working professionals can re-initiate their skill development endeavors. With the Safe In-person Classroom module, they have the option to learn in the presence of industry experts. A significant step to accepting the new normal indeed. Columbus, OH, July 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In the latest announcement, CP has declared the re-launch of its in-person Classroom training in Ohio from 1st August 2020. While the threat from COVID-19 remains a decisive factor, organizations across the globe are trying to return to normal. Re-launch of In-person Classroom training is an indication that the global training provider is moving towards making skill development as convenient as it was before the pandemic.The In-person Classroom training model of CP was suspended earlier in March as a precautionary step against the infamous COVID-19. The organization understands the risk associated and is planning to take all the steps necessary to ensure the safety of its learners. Commenting on the re-launch, Mr. Daniel, the Global training head at CP, mentioned, “It is more of accepting the new normal, rather than just moving to the old normal. The overall structure of the in-person classroom will remain the same, but we have added multiple security iterations to make sure that professionals can learn in a safe environment.”Elaborating on the topic of safety, Mr. Daniel informed that sanitizer, masks & gloves would be provided in every session. CP will also be monitoring the health condition of its instructors from 14-days before the scheduled training. Participants will have to be a part of the health monitor plan before and during the training as well.Mr. Allen, a Training Manager at Certification Planner, who is leading the re-launch in Ohio, mentioned, “We have been getting requests for in-person training, and we feel obligated to cater to the learners’ needs while making sure that the solution remains safe.” CP is opening Safe In-person -person training for all of the courses that it facilitates. However, learners will continue to have the option to select a virtual training model if they want. CP has already been running Live Online Classroom module, Self-Styled and Self-Styled Learning Plus modules for professionals who wish to continue learning from the safety of their home.Certification Planner will be re-launching its Safe In-person classroom with PMP certification training that is scheduled for 3rd August. Professionals can register into any course of their choice through the official website of CP: www.certificationplanner.com.Disruption of learning had been a major impact of COVID 19. However, the current market scenario necessitates continuous skill development to stay relevant and employed. Now that things are slowly returning to normal, working professionals can re-initiate their skill development endeavors. With the Safe In-person Classroom module, they have the option to learn in the presence of industry experts. A significant step to accepting the new normal indeed. Contact Information Certification Planner

Richard Kick

855-322-1201



www.certificationplanner.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Certification Planner Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend