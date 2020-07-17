ISR Updates from the US Navy, US Army Europe and US Air Force at Airborne ISR 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

The 6th Annual Airborne ISR Conference, taking place on the 21st-22nd October 2020 in London, UK, will delve into how nations are adopting and adapting technology to gain greater intelligence resolution.



For those interested in attending, there is a £200 early bird discount ending on 28th August 2020. Register at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr4



This year’s agenda includes three key US speakers from the US Navy, US Army Europe and US Air Force, set to deliver insightful presentations, thoroughly covering the intelligence chain from across domains:



· Captain (N) Eric Soderberg, Program Manager Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems UAS, NAVAIR, US Navy will be presenting on "Integrating Unmanned Air Systems (UAS) into the US Navy for Wider ISR Capabilities at Sea."



· Dr Qing Wu, Senior Scientist for Processing and Exploitation, Air Force Research Laboratory, United States Air Force will be presenting on "Moving from Data to Information to Enhance USAF Decision-Making Capabilities."



· In a joint brief, Colonel Jay W. Haley, Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence (G2), US Army Europe & Colonel Derrick S. Lee, Assistant Chief of Staff, Intelligence (G2), NATO Allied Land Command (former US Army Europe G2) will be presenting on "Supporting US Army Europe Capabilities through Multi-Discipline Airborne ISR Operations to Maintain Joint Information Supremacy."



The event brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details, is available to download online at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr4



6th Annual Airborne ISR

21st-22nd October 2020

London, UK

Gold Sponsor: Leonardo, Sponsor: Mynaric



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

