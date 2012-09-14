Gartex Texprocess India Announces New Dates for Delhi & Mumbai Editions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

With an objective to support the swift revival of the garment and textile industry, India’s most comprehensive exhibition on garment and textile manufacturing supply chain – Gartex Texprocess India is back with new dates for its Delhi and Mumbai editions. While the Delhi edition will take place from 17 – 19 December 2020 in Greater Noida, the Mumbai edition has been scheduled in March 2021.

Delhi- NCR, India, July 17, 2020



The organisers believe that the new dates will ensure optimal revival of trade and provide additional time to exhibitors to plan their exhibits and product launches more effectively in the current environment. The decision which was taken on the basis of feedback from exhibitors, partners and industry associations, also aims to ensure that the event serves its objectives of business, knowledge and tech-exchange in a more meaningful way when the entire textile fraternity can come together.



Exhibitions are a crucial tool to revive businesses and boost economy. Networking in a safe and controlled environment is an effective way for industries to get back on track, especially for the garment and textile industry that sees Gartex Texprocess as an indispensable channel for marketing, showcasing innovations and forging valuable partnerships in the long run.



Gartex Texprocess India is a trusted industry platform offering immersive experience to both exhibitors and visitors and has transformed the way stakeholders operate in garment & textile machinery industry. The key business event comes packed with the experience and expertise of two major exhibition organisers and draws thousands of quality visitors in every edition. The three-day fair provides a holistic experience to participants not just by way of an extensive display of exhibits, but also through a series of seminars and workshops aimed at facilitating dialogue that highlight on-going trends, opportunities and challenges for the business of textiles. Prominent highlights of the show include Denim Show, Embroidery Zone, Garmenting & Apparel Machinery Zone, Digitex Show, India Laundry Show and Fabrics & Trims Show.



Between now and its opening in December 2020, the organisers aim to continue to keep the industry connected through its webinar series to draw focus on sustainable measures and support the sector during its recovery phase.



For enquiries, please visit www.gartexindia.com.



For more details about other Messe Frankfurt India events, please visit: www.in.messefrankfurt.com



Background information on Messe Frankfurt

Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With more than 2,600* employees at 30 locations, the company generates annual sales of around €733* million. We have close ties with our industry sectors and serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of the Group’s key USPs is its closely knit global sales network, which extends throughout the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

* preliminary figures 2019



MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.giftsworldexpo.com/



