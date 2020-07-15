Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Stealth - ISS Group Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. to Host a #CISOLive Series Focused on Compliance vs. Security

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. announced that they will host a series on online events: #CISOLive: Being Compliant Does Not Equal Being Secure. These interactive events give the business community and CISOs opportunities to have their compliance vs. security questions answered in real-time by industry experts.

Arlington, VA, July 15, 2020 --(



The drive behind the series is to help businesses understand that governance frameworks are all highly relevant and effective, but that they have gaps that expose weaknesses in a company’s security posture. If just one of these frameworks was "perfect," it follows there would be only one framework for all businesses.



Emmy Leberte, Director of Marketing at Stealth Group, said: “Stealth Group has been on a mission to bring insight and answers to our clients and the community in the confusing world of cybersecurity, without bombarding them with sales pitches. #CISOLive was what we came up with because what better way to deliver than to host an open discussion amongst experts? After the success of the first few discussions, we decided to turn this into an entire series. This event is simply about knowledge sharing and getting your questions answered, nothing else.”



#CISOLive: Being Compliant Does Not Equal Being Secure:



- August 13: HIPAA

- August 27: PCI-DSS

- September 10: Finance (FFIEC, NCUA, GLBA, SOX)

- September 24: The Evolution from NIST, DFARS to CMMC

- October 8: Data Privacy Laws



Interested parties can secure their spot and read more about the panelist at https://www.stealth-iss.com/cisolive



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and remediation, and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 contract and earned all HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list in 2019 and 2020.



Website: www.stealth-iss.com Arlington, VA, July 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Once a month, commencing in August 2020, Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. (Stealth Group) will be collaborating with industry experts to bring an online discussion series, “#CISOLive: Being Compliant Does Not Equal Being Secure” to business leadership and CISOs. Panelists from all over the world will share their experiences and insights. These events last for 90 minutes each, are all free of charge and free of sales pitches.The drive behind the series is to help businesses understand that governance frameworks are all highly relevant and effective, but that they have gaps that expose weaknesses in a company’s security posture. If just one of these frameworks was "perfect," it follows there would be only one framework for all businesses.Emmy Leberte, Director of Marketing at Stealth Group, said: “Stealth Group has been on a mission to bring insight and answers to our clients and the community in the confusing world of cybersecurity, without bombarding them with sales pitches. #CISOLive was what we came up with because what better way to deliver than to host an open discussion amongst experts? After the success of the first few discussions, we decided to turn this into an entire series. This event is simply about knowledge sharing and getting your questions answered, nothing else.”#CISOLive: Being Compliant Does Not Equal Being Secure:- August 13: HIPAA- August 27: PCI-DSS- September 10: Finance (FFIEC, NCUA, GLBA, SOX)- September 24: The Evolution from NIST, DFARS to CMMC- October 8: Data Privacy LawsInterested parties can secure their spot and read more about the panelist at https://www.stealth-iss.com/cisoliveAbout Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and remediation, and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 contract and earned all HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list in 2019 and 2020.Website: www.stealth-iss.com Contact Information Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Emmy Leberte

256-527-9687



stealth-iss.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stealth - ISS Group Inc.