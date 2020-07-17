Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020 Announced as a Virtual Event

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Due to the ongoing challenges surrounding COVID-19, Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems in September will now run as a virtual event.

stablished since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, July 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the continued uncertainty surrounding large gatherings in the UK, SMi Group have made the decision to turn the 3rd annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference on the 2nd-3rd September 2020 into a fully interactive virtual meeting.All attendance by military and government will be free of charge and other delegates can join for only £499. Register online at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr11prcomThis means the conference will go ahead as planned, with the full support of its speakers, sponsors and delegates, but will run ‘live’ and online only on the SMi Virtual Conference Platform.Benefits of Attending the Virtual Conference Platform:• Live and On-Demand speaker content: Get online access to the latest strategies and case studies from your market• Network with all event attendees: Connect with delegates, speakers and sponsors in real-time and have your queries answered instantly• Exhibit & Visit a Virtual Booth: Set up your customized booth full of brochures, videos, and presentations• Host/Join Meetings & Socials: Join preferred speaking sessions, host your own meetings and even host virtual networking socials with the inbuilt Zoom functionalityThe brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr11prcomThe conference will revolve around the British Army’s five RAS priorities of situational awareness, lethality, manoeuvrability, survivability and sustainability, as well as cover other main themes such as counter-IED, deep learning, AI, international cooperation, and communication systems.Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems2nd-3rd September 2020Virtual EventSponsors & Exhibitors: Domo Tactical Communications, Elmo Motion Control UK, Lockheed Martin, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rheinmetall Canada and Rowden TechnologiesAbout SMi Group:stablished since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr11prcom



