Brokerage Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Welcomes Two More Realtors®

Tessa Lander and JoAnn Martindale Join Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach

Madeira Beach, FL, July 17, 2020 --(



Martindale began working in real estate in 2014 when she transitioned from her long-term career in Product Sales and Management for Top Fortune 500 Companies. Having resided in the St. Pete area since the mid 1960’s, she has witnessed many changes to the local communities and become a true submarket specialist for the Tampa Bay area.



Lander was previously assigned to an executive relocation team, at Prudential Realty, helping corporate clients relocate into the New York/Connecticut metro area. She went on to become the Manager of Prudential’s Corporate Relocation of United Technologies, Pratt & Whitney subsidiary from Florida. Now at Engel & Völkers, Lander’s expertise in executive relocation and buyer support gains her the ability to find ideal homes that meet all the unique needs of homebuyers in the five Tampa Bay counties.



Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro states, “We are pleased to have these experienced advisors with such strong professional backgrounds join our shop. Their experience paired with Engel & Völkers’ latest tools and luxury approach will be of great benefit to those looking to buy, sell, or invest in Florida properties.”



To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of Realtors®, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.



Madeira Beach, FL, July 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach announced that two more real estate advisors, Tessa Lander and JoAnn Martindale, GRI, ABR, CRS, PSA, RSPS, SRES, SRS, have recently joined the boutique-style real estate brokerage located on Gulf Blvd.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachting, and aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

