Press Releases Relationshop Press Release

Receive press releases from Relationshop: By Email RSS Feeds: Relationshop Announces Formation of New Data Sciences & Personalization Unit

Dr. Gage Grewal to lead new team.

Houston, TX, July 17, 2020 --(



“We are thrilled to have Gage join us at Relationshop. He’ll not only add more depth and experience to our existing analytics team, but his extensive background developing algorithmic, machine learning models will help us continue to advance and expand our 1:1 targeting and personalization solutions for our clients,” said Galen Walters, CEO of Relationshop.



Dr. Grewal is a native of the UK, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics, a master’s in Mathematical Modeling and Computer Simulation, and a PhD in Computational Mechanics from the University of Wales Swanesa. He’s also a certified PMP, so organized, as well as smart.



About Relationshop®

Relationshop is a leading provider of highly personalized, customer engagement solutions for retail. Our experienced team is passionate about helping retailers create connected digital experiences and grow customer loyalty through proven strategies, 1:1 engagement and omni-channel personalization. DXP, Relationshop's® Digital Experience Platform built for high-velocity retail, now in its fifth generation, first launched in 2011. For more information visit www.relationshop.com. Houston, TX, July 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Relationshop, a leading provider of personalized engagement and commerce solutions for retail, is pleased to announce the formation of its Data Sciences & Personalization practice. This new unit of Relationshop will be led by Gage Grewal, PhD, who joins Relationshop from the Trilogy Data Analytics Program at Rice University and tech start-up, Datr.io, where he was co-founder. Dr. Grewal has spent his career managing big data projects and developing advanced analytical, machine learning models within a number of industries, including petrochemical, healthcare and retail. The formation of the data sciences unit, and hiring of Dr Grewal, underscores Relationshop’s commitment to providing best-in-class analytics and AI-powered personalization applications for grocery retail.“We are thrilled to have Gage join us at Relationshop. He’ll not only add more depth and experience to our existing analytics team, but his extensive background developing algorithmic, machine learning models will help us continue to advance and expand our 1:1 targeting and personalization solutions for our clients,” said Galen Walters, CEO of Relationshop.Dr. Grewal is a native of the UK, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics, a master’s in Mathematical Modeling and Computer Simulation, and a PhD in Computational Mechanics from the University of Wales Swanesa. He’s also a certified PMP, so organized, as well as smart.About Relationshop®Relationshop is a leading provider of highly personalized, customer engagement solutions for retail. Our experienced team is passionate about helping retailers create connected digital experiences and grow customer loyalty through proven strategies, 1:1 engagement and omni-channel personalization. DXP, Relationshop's® Digital Experience Platform built for high-velocity retail, now in its fifth generation, first launched in 2011. For more information visit www.relationshop.com. Contact Information Relationshop

Haydee Clark

214-226-5829



www.relationshop.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Relationshop