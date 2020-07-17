Hyperion Biotechnology's Legionella Water Testing Services Can Help Businesses Reopen Safely

Press Releases Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc. Press Release

Coronavirus is not the only concern for business owners as they reopen. Another threat to health safety is water-borne bacteria called Legionella.

San Antonio, TX, July 17, 2020



The CDC Guidance for Reopening Buildings After Prolonged Shutdown or Reduced Operation (March 7, 2020), outlines steps building owners can follow to reduce the risk of Legionella growth. According to Dr. John Kalns, Chief Scientific Officer at Hyperion Biotechnology’s environmental microbiology laboratory, “While practicing water system management can help mitigate Legionella bacteria growth, the concern today is that many buildings have been shut down or had low occupancy for long periods of time due to COVID-19 stay-in-place orders. When water remains stagnant in a building’s water system there is an increased risk for Legionella to grow and then spread when the building reopens and people are using faucets, showers, hot tubs, etc.”



Recent news reports show Legionnaires’ Disease cases confirmed at an Illinois nursing home and at a school in Ohio where an employee was diagnosed with the disease. In hot climate areas such as south Texas, Legionella is more likely to grow in warm stagnant water. As more businesses reopen, Legionnaires’ Disease reports may increase. “Testing a building’s water for the presence of Legionella is the best way to confirm that the bacteria are not present,” said Dr. Kalns. Whether a facility is a school, hotel, gym, nursing home or office building, all owners and facility managers should take time, before they reopen, to understand the risks for Legionella, to follow CDC reopening guidelines, and to have water samples analyzed by a laboratory certified for Legionella testing.



About Hyperion

Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc. is a Woman-Owned, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned small business offering expertise in biomedical research and development with discoveries in salivary biomarkers to objectively measure fatigue levels. Hyperion delivers high-quality research and staffing for government customers and maintains a CLIA certified laboratory. As an environmental microbiology laboratory, Hyperion holds CDC Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation (CDC ELITE) and Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP) certifications. www.hyperionbiotechnology.com



Janel Callan

210-493-7452



www.hyperionbiotechnology.com

For more information regarding Legionella Water Testing please contact info@hyperionbiotechnology.com



