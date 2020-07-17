LoyaltyMatch Introduces Analytics for Venues

Press Releases LoyaltyMatch.com Press Release

Data that can help see the future

Kitchener, Canada, July 17, 2020 --(



Analytics for Venues leverages comprehensive data from a venue, which has been collected through POS, ticketing, social, online and other sources. It enhances even deeper data discovery when implementing a loyalty rewards program built on LoyaltyMatch software, which uses predictive analytics to refine thinking and guide your decision-making.



While the platform won’t necessarily predict what will be the next big thing, it will reduce the amount of time management and staff spend on low-value, repetitive tasks, giving them better dollar-figure parameters for genre selection, promotions and marketing.



“It’s simple really. Better data analysis that can help predict future needs means a better fan experience and better bottom line for venues. Analytics for Venues won’t mean that the future can be predicted perfectly, it will help make easier those tough decisions about bookings, food and beverage, merchandise and everything fans need to have the best possible live entertainment experience,” said Brad Ball, LoyaltyMatch Inc., president and CEO.



About LoyaltyMatch Inc.

About LoyaltyMatch Inc.

LoyaltyMatch Inc. is a privately held loyalty, engagement-computing company that provides a cloud-based loyalty management and analytics platform with enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities. It is the leading developer of loyalty program platforms for entertainment venues and special events, offering the fastest path to the development and delivery of loyalty and engagement initiatives. LoyaltyMatch venues and events partners include 9:30 Club, The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom and the Kitchener Blues Festival. LoyaltyMatch Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit www.loyaltymatch.com.

Bill Warelis

905.599.9757



www.loyaltymatch.com



