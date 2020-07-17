VisionPoint Expands Enrollment Marketing Expertise with Executive Hire

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases VisionPoint Marketing Press Release

Holly Simons, former Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing at the University of Oregon, recently joined VisionPoint Marketing as Vice President of Integrated Strategy. As a marketing strategy and higher ed expert, Holly captains the team of multi-talented marketing strategists to deliver exceptional results-driven solutions to its client partners.

Simons leads VisionPoint’s team of multi-faceted strategists, bringing two decades of experience in enrollment marketing. Her leadership in structuring actionable and scalable marketing strategies will start at the earliest stages of the client relationship, bringing value throughout the project lifecycle to the colleges and universities VisionPoint serves.



“I move alongside our full-service team to create strategies to win the outcomes our clients need,” Simons says of her new role. “Strategy is at its best when it’s clear, structured and built on solid brand platforms, laddering up to big results.”



Simons’ strengths include creative concepting, brand strategy, enrollment marketing and integrated marketing plan development. She partners with clients to build strategy for execution by their internal teams, identify new ways to approach their work and hold a laser-focus on driving enrollment growth. In her role at VisionPoint, Simons works with marketing strategists to conceive solutions for its clients that are long-lasting, actionable and designed to produce the highest possible ROI. Her wit, empathy and determination for her work also means she is adaptable to each and every situation that comes a client’s way.



“I am thrilled for VisionPoint and our clients to have Holly join our team,” says VisionPoint founder and CEO Diane Kuehn. “She has deep expertise and perspective from enrollment marketing and centrally-driven brand work at University of Oregon. That experience is coupled with years consulting for other higher ed marketing agencies and directly to institutions. She is uniquely qualified to build truly integrated marketing strategies which are both impactful and actionable. I believe this will be one of the secrets to our client partners’ success in the coming years.”



Simons brings this vested interest in VisionPoint’s clients’ situations having sat in their seat at the University of Oregon as former Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing. While she led enrollment marketing, the university hit enrollment goals for 20 consecutive years and increased growth in underrepresented minority student enrollment by 10%. Simons and her agency partners won an Addy for a personalized branded video that delivered at a cost of $0.10 per enrolled student. After leaving the Ducks in 2016, Simons founded CLARA, a highly successful consulting practice that worked with dozens of private non-profit and public institutions of higher education.



Simons says choosing to come to VisionPoint was a natural decision for her. “My work is elevated when I am surrounded by really talented people who are working at their best,” she says. “I realized at VisionPoint, there is an incredible collection of intellect, creativity and thoughtful client service and I wanted to be part of that team.”



VisionPoint Marketing is an award-winning marketing and advertising agency focused solely on serving higher education institutions throughout the U.S. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina – with offices in seven states – VisionPoint combines next-level data analytics sophistication with the essential suite of services in brand, web, advertising and enrollment marketing to drive sustainable enrollment growth in partnership with its clients. More information is available at www.visionpointmarketing.com, or by email at info@visionpointmarketing.com.



Contact: Dana Cruikshank

dana@visionpointmarketing.com

Diane Kuehn

919-848-2018



https://www.visionpointmarketing.com/



