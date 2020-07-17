Clearwater Charity Help Foster and Adoptive Families Paint a Better Picture at Home with Arts and School Supplies Drive

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, July 17, 2020 --(



The Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association (PCFAPA) have as their mission to support, educate, and advocate on behalf of foster and adoptive families.



“We want to create a Florida where children thrive because their foster and adoptive parents are fully empowered,” said Dora Starling, President of the PCFAPA. “Empowering foster parents can take many forms and collecting school and art supplies is one way to go about spreading joy in our families that are facing issues with the COVID restrictions.”



“From pencil cases, canvases, paint, school books and backpacks, all school and art supplies donations are welcome.” said Michael Soltero, Director of the CCV Center.



To learn more about the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Association please email Dora Starling, President, president@pcfapa.org or visit www.floridafapa.org/pinellas-fapa



For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers or to donate school and/or art supplies please contact Michael at (727)-316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Contact Information Church of Scientology FSO

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860

http://www.scientology-fso.org

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



