iPOP Alum Karan Brar Stars Alongside Adam Sandler in New Netflix Feature

iPOP Alumni Karan Brar resumed filming for Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix Feature Hubie Halloween this month.

“Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike,” reads Netflix’s synopsis. “But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.”



Hubie Halloween is produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison company and written by Sandler and his frequent collaborator Tim Herlihy.



This has been a busy year for Karan, whose latest film The F*** it List just debuted on Netflix. Karan also voices a leading character in the new animated Disney series Mira: Royal Detective and starred in Disney +’s latest release Stargirl. The iPOP alumni, who began his successful career after attending the twice-held annual talent competition, is best known for his roles on Disney’s Jessie and Bunk’d.



iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



