Production Resumes in PR on iPOP Alum Caitlin Carmichaels New Film

iPOP Alum Caitlin Carmichael resumed filming in Puerto Rico for the Randall Emmett feature "Midnight in The Switchgrass."

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, July 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Production has resumed on Caitlin Carmichaels latest feature Midnight in the Switchgrass. The Randall Emmett directed film began production in March before halting due to the shutdown. Caitlin stars in the film alongside Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, and Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly).Caitlin will helm the role of Tracy Lee in the upcoming feature. The film also stars Sistine Stallone, Michael Beach, and Welker White.The serial killer thriller was first announced to the Deadline in January of this year. After producing over 110 films including the Oscar-nominated The Irishman, Emmett is all in on the $15 million films. He is also currently in post on the Michael Polish helmed WWII drama Axis Sally starring Al Pacino as well as the Mel Gibson.The film follows a local Florida detective and FBI agent as they team up to find the man responsible for a string of murders. Film in Puerto Rico, Midnight in the Switchgrass is an adaptation of the screenplay by Alan Horsnail.Caitlin Carmichael is most notable for her starring roles in Life Itself and Dwight in Shining Armor. Originally from Tifton, GA, Caitlin got her start in the industry after attending iPOP LA. She has continued to succeed since, with roles on various hit TV shows and films. Along with her upcoming feature, Caitlin's other projects include Netflix’s Wheelman and Epiphany.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

