Clearwater, FL, July 17, 2020 --(



At the tea party, the manager of the Garden took the attendees through a virtual tour of garden’s grounds. Attendees eagerly explored some of the various garden plots, pollinator garden and honey bee hives through high-resolution photos.



“It’s only with the help of our volunteers that we can organize these tea parties to spread awareness about taking care of our environment and growing organic food through the Garden,” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center.



The Charity Tea Parties are put on exclusively by volunteers of the CCV and are held on a monthly basis, each time gathering much-needed supplies for a local nonprofit. Following CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks was required throughout the event.



Gertie Perry, volunteer and organizer of the Charity Tea Party said, “At the tea party we get to help a local nonprofit gather the supplies they need. Attendees can network with each other, getting to know other like-minded individuals and learn about a great cause in our community. One of the best parts is that it’s fun too.”



Perry said “Many of the attendees today had never visited the Gardens. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard stresses the importance of their mission during his horticultural research in England, ‘I found that we must have a better communication with plants, if we are ever to begin to understand them and use them to the fullest advantage of mankind.’”



The CCV Center provides its facilities and services at no cost to nonprofits and community groups as a means of creating a safer community by facilitating the activities of organizations like the Clearwater Community Gardens.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 28 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Clearwater, FL, July 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Twelve Clearwater locals gathered at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center for a socially distanced Charity Tea Party benefiting the Clearwater Community Gardens, a Clearwater-based nonprofit. The Garden promotes healthy living through educational programs and organic gardening on its property located at the corner of Grove Street and North Betty Lane in Clearwater. Each attendee donated items to help facilitate the CCG’s everyday activities and kid’s programs.At the tea party, the manager of the Garden took the attendees through a virtual tour of garden’s grounds. Attendees eagerly explored some of the various garden plots, pollinator garden and honey bee hives through high-resolution photos.“It’s only with the help of our volunteers that we can organize these tea parties to spread awareness about taking care of our environment and growing organic food through the Garden,” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center.The Charity Tea Parties are put on exclusively by volunteers of the CCV and are held on a monthly basis, each time gathering much-needed supplies for a local nonprofit. Following CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks was required throughout the event.Gertie Perry, volunteer and organizer of the Charity Tea Party said, “At the tea party we get to help a local nonprofit gather the supplies they need. Attendees can network with each other, getting to know other like-minded individuals and learn about a great cause in our community. One of the best parts is that it’s fun too.”Perry said “Many of the attendees today had never visited the Gardens. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard stresses the importance of their mission during his horticultural research in England, ‘I found that we must have a better communication with plants, if we are ever to begin to understand them and use them to the fullest advantage of mankind.’”The CCV Center provides its facilities and services at no cost to nonprofits and community groups as a means of creating a safer community by facilitating the activities of organizations like the Clearwater Community Gardens.To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 28 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Contact Information Church of Scientology FSO

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



