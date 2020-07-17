Bridge The Gaps Announces Partnership with Charitybuzz

Press Releases Bridge The Gaps Press Release

Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization, launches a partnership with Charitybuzz.

Charitybuzz is the leading online charity auction platform, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and incredible luxury packages to its community of hundreds of thousands of high-net-worth bidders globally while raising funds for charitable causes.



To date, Charitybuzz has helped raise $400 million for more than 4,000 non-profit organizations, including Save the Children, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



Proceeds from Charitybuzz sold items will benefit Bridge The Gap youth and athletic programs.



“The partnership with Charitybuzz will expand Bridge The Gaps engagement and generate new fund raising campaigns for our youth and athletic programs,” said Omar Durham, President and CEO, of Bridge The Gaps. “This partnership is another opportunity for Bridge The Gaps to position our student athletes for success in areas where they are straining to compete due to limited resources,” Durham concludes.



About Bridge The Gaps:

The mission of Bridge The Gaps (BTG) is to assist underprivileged, lower-income, minority, and at-risk athletic students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental, and educational gaps.



