Start Within Launches New Interactive Wellbeing Service to Support Returning Employees

Mental health training consultancy Start Within has today launched a new interactive wellbeing programme in association with specialist training provider Intqual-pro.

Happy People uses an annual subscription model, tailored to suit the specific demand of each organisation. For more information please visit startwithin.co.uk/happypeople or contact info@startwithin.co.uk London, United Kingdom, July 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Happy People programme provides employers with regular, dedicated wellbeing tools and support for their people, demonstrating a positive attitude to employee care and promoting a happier, healthier workplace.In response to significant demand for further wellbeing support during the pandemic, Start Within have relieved stress for organisations by launching this interactive wellbeing journey for their employees. By simply subscribing to Happy People, employers will ensure that positive mental health remains a top priority moving forward.Employee will have access to online webinars and workshops, as well as newsletters full of self-care tips, blogs, podcast episodes and further support. All sessions promote a positive and open conversation on mental health within an inclusive environment, encouraging employees to embrace their own self-care.Happy People uses an annual subscription model, tailored to suit the specific demand of each organisation. For more information please visit startwithin.co.uk/happypeople or contact info@startwithin.co.uk Contact Information Start Within

