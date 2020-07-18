New Pneumatic Fastening Clamps from Elesa UK Speed the Manufacturing Processes

Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Elesa launch their new MM range of pneumatic clamps, offering fast repetitive clamping cycles on manual or automated production lines to aid achievement of lower costs and more efficient output.

Metheringham, United Kingdom, July 18, 2020 --(



The MM range is available in side locking, axial locking and axial centre locking (twin jaw) designs to suit the many variations required for handling of jigs and components in all orientations. They are produced in robust black oxide finished steel housings readily fitted to production machines of all types using an extensive selection of accessories. These provide many clamping adaptations quickly and easily with stock components to aid correct set up and to minimise down time.



Accessories include “I” brackets which enable mounting of jaw blocks and “Y” brackets to accept clamping screws, so that correct installation may be executed in a simple fashion; also right angled brackets, jaw blocks, shim kits, centre bushings, mounting brackets and rear protective shields. Correct positioning at speed may be controlled with Elesa MM proximity switches connected to the clamping controller.



MM series pneumatic fastening clamps are characterised by a "double effect" pneumatic cylinder which transmits a rotating movement to the clamping arm and achieves a maximum locking momentum when the clamping arm arrives at the stroke end. Under test these pneumatic fastening clamps have shown consistent performance for more than 20 million cycles.



Daniel Hodson

01526 322670



www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/catalogo-cat-166-sales/pneumatic-toggle-and-fastening-clamps--1



