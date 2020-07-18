Gempler's Introduces New Products and Services at Cultivate’20 Virtual

Gempler's introduces innnovative products to grow your business while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. These products debut at the AmericanHort sponsored Cultivate’20 Virtual, the 100% online trade show and conference for the horticulture industry July 13-16.





"Gempler's reputation for providing safety equipment to the horticulture industry is strengthened by the introduction of this new line of safety signage and alternative PPE choices for the market,"says Keith King, National Sales Manager, Gempler's. “Our customers have been asking for PPE options and ways to improve safety for their staff and customers. Our goal is to support their businesses and help them continue to provide essential services during the pandemic and beyond.”



Cultivate’20 Virtual provides an exciting new venue where attendees can experience products in a 3-D environment and engage with exhibitors. “Our participation at Cultivate’20 Virtual enables our staff to engage with customers, answer questions, and take orders in a real-time environment,” added King. Janesville, WI, July 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Gempler's has recently announced a new line of safety signage and PPE in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These products will debut at the AmericanHort sponsored Cultivate’20 Virtual, the 100% online trade show and conference for the horticulture industry July 13-16. Gempler's will host a 3D virtual exhibit booth where attendees can access product information, interact with company personnel, and take advantage of show special offers and discounts."Gempler's reputation for providing safety equipment to the horticulture industry is strengthened by the introduction of this new line of safety signage and alternative PPE choices for the market,"says Keith King, National Sales Manager, Gempler's. “Our customers have been asking for PPE options and ways to improve safety for their staff and customers. Our goal is to support their businesses and help them continue to provide essential services during the pandemic and beyond.”Cultivate’20 Virtual provides an exciting new venue where attendees can experience products in a 3-D environment and engage with exhibitors. “Our participation at Cultivate’20 Virtual enables our staff to engage with customers, answer questions, and take orders in a real-time environment,” added King.