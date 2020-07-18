Advanced Multi-Axis, High Frequency Vibration Test System from Team Corporation

Burlington, MI, July 18, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Team Corporation’s Tensor 18kN represents the company’s latest evolution in high frequency, large platform simultaneous multi-axis vibration testing equipment. Team’s expertise in mechanical design and high precision manufacturing capability results in a robust, accurate vibration test system for replicating critical field environments.
The 2kHz system provides the test professional with complete control and fidelity across all 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF). Twelve oil-cooled, integrated electrodynamic shakers produce 4,800 lbf (21.3N) in each axis. Having 12 shakers allows Tensor 18 kN to support a much larger percentage of the table surface area. Pad bearing assemblies eliminate backlash as the table is always in compression, further improving test fidelity.
Adding the Data Physics SignalStar Matrix provides multi-shaker vibration control and high channel count single-shaker vibration control on the DSP-centric Abacus signal processing platform.
Applications
Accurate replication of true, real-world vibration environments in all 6DoF
Accelerated durability, life cycle, fatigue cycling
Precise product development investigation
Rapid screening of electrical components, modules
Addresses MIL STD 810(G) multi-axis testing protocol
Features
X, Y, and/or Z axis simultaneous/sequential excitation
4,800 lbf (21.4kN) force/axis - peak sine
3,600 lbf (16kN) force/axis - RMS random
50ips (1.3m/sec) velocity
±0.50" (12.7mm) dynamic displacement
5Hz through 2kHz bandwidth
±4° angular rotation
Pad bearings allow no metal-to-metal contact between moving parts
Specifications
Top surface: 30" x 30" (0.76m x 0.76m)
Bare table moving mass: 430 lb (195kg)
Max recommended payload: 300 lb (130kg)
Test frequency range: 5Hz to 2,000Hz
Power requirements: 460VAC/60Hz/3-phase
SignalStar Matrix vibration control
2 to 16 shakers
40 to 1,024 input channels
24-bit ADC and DAC with 120dB to 150dB dynamic range
Optional local throughput disk
Full suite of application software with intuitive interface
https://www.dataphysics.com/products-and-solutions/vibration-controllers-signalstar/signalstar-matrix.html