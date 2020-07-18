Press Releases Team Corporation Press Release

Receive press releases from Team Corporation: By Email RSS Feeds: Advanced Multi-Axis, High Frequency Vibration Test System from Team Corporation

Team Corp.’s latest addition to its Tensor family of multi-axis test systems offers 12 integrated electrodynamic shakers that produce 4,800 lbf (21.3N) in each axis.

Burlington, MI, July 18, 2020 --(



The 2kHz system provides the test professional with complete control and fidelity across all 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF). Twelve oil-cooled, integrated electrodynamic shakers produce 4,800 lbf (21.3N) in each axis. Having 12 shakers allows Tensor 18 kN to support a much larger percentage of the table surface area. Pad bearing assemblies eliminate backlash as the table is always in compression, further improving test fidelity.



Adding the Data Physics SignalStar Matrix provides multi-shaker vibration control and high channel count single-shaker vibration control on the DSP-centric Abacus signal processing platform.



Applications

Accurate replication of true, real-world vibration environments in all 6DoF

Accelerated durability, life cycle, fatigue cycling

Precise product development investigation

Rapid screening of electrical components, modules

Addresses MIL STD 810(G) multi-axis testing protocol



Features

X, Y, and/or Z axis simultaneous/sequential excitation

4,800 lbf (21.4kN) force/axis - peak sine

3,600 lbf (16kN) force/axis - RMS random

50ips (1.3m/sec) velocity

±0.50" (12.7mm) dynamic displacement

5Hz through 2kHz bandwidth

±4° angular rotation

Pad bearings allow no metal-to-metal contact between moving parts



Specifications

Top surface: 30" x 30" (0.76m x 0.76m)

Bare table moving mass: 430 lb (195kg)

Max recommended payload: 300 lb (130kg)

Test frequency range: 5Hz to 2,000Hz

Power requirements: 460VAC/60Hz/3-phase



SignalStar Matrix vibration control

2 to 16 shakers

40 to 1,024 input channels

24-bit ADC and DAC with 120dB to 150dB dynamic range

Optional local throughput disk

Full suite of application software with intuitive interface



https://www.dataphysics.com/products-and-solutions/vibration-controllers-signalstar/signalstar-matrix.html Burlington, MI, July 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Team Corporation’s Tensor 18kN represents the company’s latest evolution in high frequency, large platform simultaneous multi-axis vibration testing equipment. Team’s expertise in mechanical design and high precision manufacturing capability results in a robust, accurate vibration test system for replicating critical field environments.The 2kHz system provides the test professional with complete control and fidelity across all 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF). Twelve oil-cooled, integrated electrodynamic shakers produce 4,800 lbf (21.3N) in each axis. Having 12 shakers allows Tensor 18 kN to support a much larger percentage of the table surface area. Pad bearing assemblies eliminate backlash as the table is always in compression, further improving test fidelity.Adding the Data Physics SignalStar Matrix provides multi-shaker vibration control and high channel count single-shaker vibration control on the DSP-centric Abacus signal processing platform.ApplicationsAccurate replication of true, real-world vibration environments in all 6DoFAccelerated durability, life cycle, fatigue cyclingPrecise product development investigationRapid screening of electrical components, modulesAddresses MIL STD 810(G) multi-axis testing protocolFeaturesX, Y, and/or Z axis simultaneous/sequential excitation4,800 lbf (21.4kN) force/axis - peak sine3,600 lbf (16kN) force/axis - RMS random50ips (1.3m/sec) velocity±0.50" (12.7mm) dynamic displacement5Hz through 2kHz bandwidth±4° angular rotationPad bearings allow no metal-to-metal contact between moving partsSpecificationsTop surface: 30" x 30" (0.76m x 0.76m)Bare table moving mass: 430 lb (195kg)Max recommended payload: 300 lb (130kg)Test frequency range: 5Hz to 2,000HzPower requirements: 460VAC/60Hz/3-phaseSignalStar Matrix vibration control2 to 16 shakers40 to 1,024 input channels24-bit ADC and DAC with 120dB to 150dB dynamic rangeOptional local throughput diskFull suite of application software with intuitive interfacehttps://www.dataphysics.com/products-and-solutions/vibration-controllers-signalstar/signalstar-matrix.html Contact Information Team Corporation

Michael Harley

408-444-3111



https://teamcorporation.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Team Corporation