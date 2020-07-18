Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Receive press releases from National Van Lines: By Email RSS Feeds: National Van Lines Partners with Maine Mover

National Van Lines expands its East Coast presence by adding Maine-based Norumbega Moving & Storage to its roster of interstate movers.

Broadview, IL, July 18, 2020 --(



“We jumped right on it,” Norumbega Moving & Storage owner Rick Evangelista said of his recent opportunity to join National Van Lines. “It’s the comfort level. National wasn’t just talking money.”



A mid-sized organization, National Van Lines prides itself on a family-style relationship with its agents that extends beyond dollars and cents to provide a supportive environment and strategic business guidance, including a lead-generation program.



Based on Mount Desert Island along Maine’s southeast coastline in the town of Southwest Harbor and within an area dotted with dozens of small towns and villages, the Norumbega HQ is located roughly five hours away from Boston via roadway. But Vietnam War veteran and boating enthusiast Rick has never allowed his remote location during the past 30+ years to limit his customer’s options.



“My motto has always been: ‘Across the Island or Around the World’,” Rick said. “We’ve moved people internationally. National Van Lines will keep up that part of my business. Being a National Van Lines agent keeps me local in state, interstate or international. That’s what they bring to me.”



In 2001, Rick built an ambient-heated 20,000-square-foot warehouse that features 4,000 square feet of mezzanine space.



“We’re happy to have a can-do mover like Rick Evangelista as a member of our coast-to-coast family of moving agents,” NVL Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “He brings a no-nonsense, get-it-done approach we admire.”



For information, contact Norumbega Moving & Storage: 207.244.7295

Website: nationalvanlines.com/movers/maine/southwest-harbor/norumbega-moving-storage/



Email: move@norumbegamoving.com

Mail: 39 Marshall Brook Road, Southwest Harbor ME 04679



About National Van Lines

Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a freemoving quote on any of our moving services.



History

Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Broadview, IL, July 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- National Van Lines expands its Atlantic Seaboard presence into Maine with Norumbega Moving & Storage joining the company’s roster of interstate, and international, moving agents.“We jumped right on it,” Norumbega Moving & Storage owner Rick Evangelista said of his recent opportunity to join National Van Lines. “It’s the comfort level. National wasn’t just talking money.”A mid-sized organization, National Van Lines prides itself on a family-style relationship with its agents that extends beyond dollars and cents to provide a supportive environment and strategic business guidance, including a lead-generation program.Based on Mount Desert Island along Maine’s southeast coastline in the town of Southwest Harbor and within an area dotted with dozens of small towns and villages, the Norumbega HQ is located roughly five hours away from Boston via roadway. But Vietnam War veteran and boating enthusiast Rick has never allowed his remote location during the past 30+ years to limit his customer’s options.“My motto has always been: ‘Across the Island or Around the World’,” Rick said. “We’ve moved people internationally. National Van Lines will keep up that part of my business. Being a National Van Lines agent keeps me local in state, interstate or international. That’s what they bring to me.”In 2001, Rick built an ambient-heated 20,000-square-foot warehouse that features 4,000 square feet of mezzanine space.“We’re happy to have a can-do mover like Rick Evangelista as a member of our coast-to-coast family of moving agents,” NVL Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “He brings a no-nonsense, get-it-done approach we admire.”For information, contact Norumbega Moving & Storage: 207.244.7295Website: nationalvanlines.com/movers/maine/southwest-harbor/norumbega-moving-storage/Email: move@norumbegamoving.comMail: 39 Marshall Brook Road, Southwest Harbor ME 04679About National Van LinesSpecialtiesOur national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a freemoving quote on any of our moving services.HistoryEstablished in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Contact Information National Van Lines

Gerry Clark

708-356-5231



www.nationalvanlines.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from National Van Lines Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend