Webtivity Launches New Website for Duncan Real Estate

Experience the Duncan Difference

Bradenton, FL, July 18, 2020 --(



This new website highlights the exquisite properties Duncan features for rent and for sale. Particular focus was taken to highlight images and videos of the luxurious properties to paint a clear picture in visitors’ minds. The magnificent island of Anna Maria Island, where Duncan Real Estate is located, is used as a backdrop throughout the website to invoke the feeling of a tropical paradise.



The site uses two main plugins to deliver vacation rentals and real estate listings. Both these plugins were seamlessly integrated into the website with future updates in mind to make it a smooth transition for visitors from one part of the website to the other. The vacation rentals area of the website is powered by the RNS Vacation Rental Management software. It features direct online bookings, accounting and reservation management. Webtivity worked with RNS representative Amanda to ensure all aspects of the RNS component function expertly. The real estate area of the website is powered by Diverse Solutions’ IDX Express plugin. Designed to deliver MLS listings with a lead capture component, the plugin required precision integration to match Duncan’s new website look and feel.



Lindsey, a licensed agent and the Director of Business Development, says, “The entire team at Duncan Real Estate of Anna Maria is very happy with the work that Webtivity has done for our website and rental department. We especially thank Didier Bizimungu for all his hard work and keeping in constant contact with us. We highly recommend Webtivity!”



About Duncan Real Estate

Duncan Real Estate is Anna Maria Island’s full-service real estate company specializing in residential sales & rentals, commercial sales & leasing, investment properties, property management & vacation rental accommodations offering full-service concierge. For more information, please visit www.teamduncan.com.



About Webtivity Marketing & Design:

Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.



Webtivity Marketing & Design - Contact

Tim Seward, Business Development Director

Phone: 941-753-7574 x107



Duncan Real Estate – Contact

Lindsey Leech, Director of Business Development

