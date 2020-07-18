Star Staffing is Named a Forbes Best Temporary Staffing Firm

Press Releases Star Staffing Press Release

Forbes Magazine has released its inaugural list of Best Temporary Staffing Firms.

Petaluma, CA, July 18, 2020 --(



Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to simplify the process with our inaugural ranking of America’s best temporary staffing firms. The list was compiled by surveying 26,000 recruiters and 5,400 job candidates and human resources managers who have worked with such firms. The 138 firms that received the most recommendations are ranked according to star ratings: five stars for the first half of awarded companies and four stars for the second half.



With strong ties to essential companies, Star Staffing was declared an essential business early into the COVID-19 pandemic.



Star Staffing President Nicole Serres shares, “What I think is so important about this incredible honor is that it was voted on by 26,000 recruiters and 5,400 job candidates and human resource managers. Our life’s work is to serve our clients, employees, and staff creating more jobs, connecting more people and companies, and improving the way we work. To hear we made the list voted on from those we serve is an extremely gratifying feeling and a testament to our alignment to our values and mission. This unexpected award has come at the perfect time and I couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate this accomplishment with our team who makes it all possible.”



With over 20 years in the industry, Star Staffing is still one of the “younger” agencies in the area, yet one that has seen tremendous growth. Growing from three locations to seven in the last 10 years, Star Staffing has thrived as a top agency supporting many winery, food and manufacturing, and warehouse and distribution employers. They also have a strong direct hire division that has picked up steam in recent years.



Companies and candidates that use staffing agencies were asked to submit nominations; self-nominations are not considered.



About Star Staffing

Ciera Pratt

707-762-4447



starhr.com



