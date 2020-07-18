Citizens Commission on Human Rights Shares Virtual Resources

Press Releases CCHR Nashville Press Release

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Nashville (CCHR Nashville) continues to work to spread information to parents on their basic rights so they can help their children.

Nashville, TN, July 18, 2020 -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights Nashville Chapter (CCHR Nashville) is working to educate parents on their basic rights as they relate to their children's mental health and well-being. On its website, cchrnashville.org, there is a tab specifically for Parents, under which comes educational resources, helpful forms and more.

One of the many virtual resources CCHR has to offer are 30 second public service messages as well as full-length documentaries aimed at informing people of the dangers of psychiatric drugs and other methods of treatment. According to CCHR.org, "Posing as 'authorities,' their pseudoscience now woven through our educational systems and medical institutions, psychiatrists wreak havoc across the entire social fabric, by prescribing a smorgasbord of mind-altering drugs to adults and children. These drugs are so dangerous that government authorities have issued 'black box' warnings of mania, hostility, suicide, stroke and sudden death. Add to that the tens of thousands of documented cases of psychiatric drug-induced violence. Think psychiatry has nothing to do with you? Think again."

CCHR has long been an advocate for human rights, especially as relates to patients' rights in the field of mental health.

CCHR is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog. Its mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. CCHR receives reports about abuses in the field of mental health and is especially interested in situations where persons experienced abuse or damage due to a false diagnosis or unwanted and harmful psychiatric treatments, such as psychiatric drugs, electroshock (ECT) and electronic or magnetic brain stimulation (TMS). CCHR is often able to assist with filing complaints, and can work with a person's attorney to further investigate the case.

