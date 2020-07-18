Press Releases Fishman and Associates Press Release

St. Petersburg, FL, July 18, 2020 -- Fishman & Associates is partnering with Sweet Sparkman Architects in Sarasota to design the new student servery at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg. The water view dining will include multiple made-from-scratch and vegan stations, along with a large salad bar and a tandoori grill. The servery will be supported by a new kitchen.

Eckerd College is located on a 188-acre campus along Boca Ciega Bay. The coeducational liberal arts school supports more than 2,000 students pursuing their Bachelor of Arts degree in more than 40 areas of study.

Venice-based Fishman & Associates provides food service design support to diverse clients nationwide including assisted living and retirement centers, healthcare facilities, hotels, hospitals, schools, restaurants, country clubs, churches, clubhouses, resorts and more. Its expertise includes kitchen design, bar and dining room layout, equipment specification, cost budgeting, refrigeration, and fabrication for new and remodeled food service facilities.

