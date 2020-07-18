Press Releases Mertz Taggart Press Release

Receive press releases from Mertz Taggart: By Email RSS Feeds: Mertz Taggart Releases Home Health, Home Care and Hospice M&A Report 2020:Q2

Overall Transaction Activity Dipped in Q2, but Hospice M&A Remains Strong.

Fort Myers, FL, July 18, 2020 --(



According to the report, home health, hospice and home care transaction activity experienced a marked lull during the second quarter of 2020, as was to be expected based not only on a tumultuous health care landscape and financial marketplace due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a post-Patient-Driven Groupings Model operating environment.



In all, the home health, hospice, and home care industries saw just 18 deals during Q2, down from a combined 26 transactions reported during the same period a year ago, according to the latest M&A update from advisory firm Mertz Taggart. There were 27 total transactions in Q1 2020.



"The industry is facing some major challenges at the moment, but overall, hospice has managed to remain relatively stable compared with home health and home care," Mertz Taggart Managing Partner Cory Mertz says. "Similar to home health agencies, hospice providers saw a downturn in new admissions following the Trump administration declaring a state of emergency in late March. Unlike home health providers, though, hospice agencies aren't also adjusting to a major payment overhaul."



Mertz Taggart has represented nearly 100 healthcare companies in the merger and acquisition process and is a recognized leader in the industry. To view the full report, visit the Mertz Taggart insights page on their website at www.mertztaggart.com. Fort Myers, FL, July 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mertz Taggart, a Florida-based Mergers & Acquisitions firm, has just released its quarterly mergers and acquisitions report for the home health, home care, and hospice industries.According to the report, home health, hospice and home care transaction activity experienced a marked lull during the second quarter of 2020, as was to be expected based not only on a tumultuous health care landscape and financial marketplace due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a post-Patient-Driven Groupings Model operating environment.In all, the home health, hospice, and home care industries saw just 18 deals during Q2, down from a combined 26 transactions reported during the same period a year ago, according to the latest M&A update from advisory firm Mertz Taggart. There were 27 total transactions in Q1 2020."The industry is facing some major challenges at the moment, but overall, hospice has managed to remain relatively stable compared with home health and home care," Mertz Taggart Managing Partner Cory Mertz says. "Similar to home health agencies, hospice providers saw a downturn in new admissions following the Trump administration declaring a state of emergency in late March. Unlike home health providers, though, hospice agencies aren't also adjusting to a major payment overhaul."Mertz Taggart has represented nearly 100 healthcare companies in the merger and acquisition process and is a recognized leader in the industry. To view the full report, visit the Mertz Taggart insights page on their website at www.mertztaggart.com. Contact Information Mertz Taggart

Kristine Movizzo

239-980-9382



mertztaggart.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mertz Taggart