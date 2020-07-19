Credence Medicure Launches Free Online Medical Consultation

Press Releases Credence Medicure Corporation Press Release

Dallas, TX, July 19, 2020 --(



After signing up for a free patient account on the portal, depending on the medical condition, the patient can select any of the 43 doctors and request for an online consultation through video conferencing with the doctor, free of cost. All the doctors available on the portal for a free online consultation or a second opinion, are super specialists from different branches of medicine including Cardiology, Dermatology, Dentistry, ENT, Gastroenterology, Geriatric Medicine, IVF & Reproductive Health, Urology, Neurosurgery, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Physiotherapy, Plastic surgery, Psychology, Radiology and weight loss besides others.



This offer shall remain valid for one month, i.e. till August 15, 2020.



Kushal Pal S Mann

469-347-0123



credencemedicure.com



