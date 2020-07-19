Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Senior Experts to Discuss Naval Mine Countermeasures at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020

SMi reports: Mine countermeasures (MCM) is a key topic of discussion at the 4th Annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Conference in London, this November.

London, United Kingdom, July 19, 2020 --(



For this reason, unmanned maritime systems for mine countermeasures (MCM) is a key topic of discussion at this year’s Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in London on the 25th-26th November 2020.



For those interested in attending, there is a £100 early bird discount ending on 30th September 2020. Register at http://www.umsconference.com/pr6prcom



The 2020 agenda features insightful presentations covering MCM, including presentations from:



- Commander Andreas Johansen, Subject Matter Expert NMW, Maritime Capabilty and Development Branch, Denmark Defence Command

Presentation: Denmark Mine Warfare: Tactical Experience and Operational Lessons Identified

- Commander Herman Lammers, Director, NATO Naval Mine Warfare Centre of Excellence (NMW COE)

Presentation: Interoperability; Essential for an Effective MCM Capability byAutonomous Systems

- Dr Samantha Dugelay, Program Manager Autonomous Mine Countermeasures, NATO Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation

Presentation: Leading-Edge S&T As An Enabler For Future Autonomous Mine Countermeasures



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available online at http://www.umsconference.com/pr6prcom



Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology

25th-26th November 2020

London, UK



Gold Sponsor: Leonardo, Sponsors: Elmo Motion Control UK Ltd, Intrepid Minds, Navantia and Ocean Infinity



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@dmi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



*(Source: sldinfo.com)



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, July 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The challenge posed by potential adversary mining capabilities is real and growing. For all navies, there is only one way to completely “Take the sailor out of the minefield,” and that is to leverage unmanned technologies to hunt and destroy mines from a distance.* By embracing technological advancements in unmanned systems, such as UUVs and USVs, they could sweep large portions of the sea while minimizing the risk to sailors.For this reason, unmanned maritime systems for mine countermeasures (MCM) is a key topic of discussion at this year’s Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in London on the 25th-26th November 2020.For those interested in attending, there is a £100 early bird discount ending on 30th September 2020. Register at http://www.umsconference.com/pr6prcomThe 2020 agenda features insightful presentations covering MCM, including presentations from:- Commander Andreas Johansen, Subject Matter Expert NMW, Maritime Capabilty and Development Branch, Denmark Defence CommandPresentation: Denmark Mine Warfare: Tactical Experience and Operational Lessons Identified- Commander Herman Lammers, Director, NATO Naval Mine Warfare Centre of Excellence (NMW COE)Presentation: Interoperability; Essential for an Effective MCM Capability byAutonomous Systems- Dr Samantha Dugelay, Program Manager Autonomous Mine Countermeasures, NATO Centre for Maritime Research and ExperimentationPresentation: Leading-Edge S&T As An Enabler For Future Autonomous Mine CountermeasuresThe brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available online at http://www.umsconference.com/pr6prcomUnmanned Maritime Systems Technology25th-26th November 2020London, UKGold Sponsor: Leonardo, Sponsors: Elmo Motion Control UK Ltd, Intrepid Minds, Navantia and Ocean InfinitySMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@dmi-online.co.uk.For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.*(Source: sldinfo.com)About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.umsconference.com/pr6prcom



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group