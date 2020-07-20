Infopro Learning Featured as One of the Top eLearning Gamification Companies 2020

Press Releases Infopro Learning Press Release

Infopro Learning’s Gamification solutions maximize learner engagement among the new-age learners in the workplace through a spirit of competition.

eLearning Industry’s Top eLearning Gamification Companies for 2020 list is out and Infopro Learning has been named among the prominent players in the industry. Infopro Learning creates effective learning solutions that deliver superior learning experiences and helps organizations measure ROI of training with the appropriate metrics – including increased time to proficiency, and increased performance. Infopro Learning’s Gamification solutions maximize learner engagement and instilling a sense of competition through learning among the new-age learners in the workplace.



Anu Galhotra, Vice President of Learning Solutions, Infopro Learning celebrates the win, “Gamification of Learning is a strategy that works very well for new age workforce learners. Our gamification solutions are created keeping in mind the needs of the learners, while focusing on the outcome of learning and the business benefits derived out of training as well. From creating gamified competency learning programs for learners with limited reading capability to gamified training programs for young managers and leaders within the sales function, all our learning experiences are intended to be equally engaging and impactful on business performance. We are proud to have received the recognition by eLearning Industry and fuel this into our continuing endeavor of creating learning solutions that deliver superior learning experiences, measurable performance as well as operational excellence.”



About Infopro Learning:

Infopro Learning, a leading provider in corporate training and human capital transformation, helps organizations create an exceptional employee and customer experience through custom training solutions. For more than 25 years, the company has designed and implemented engaging learning experiences that attract, develop and retain talent across the entire employee lifecycle. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning’s technology platforms and governance models support organizations to improve business performance, at a reduced cost.



