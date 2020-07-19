Jumo Health Supports Clinical Trial Community and Sponsors Annual iCAN Summit

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jumo Health Press Release

Patient engagement company renews commitment to serve patients and their families as Aniskovich joins iCAN Advisory Board.

The iCAN annual summit, originally scheduled to take place in Lyon, France, was virtual this year due to COVID-19. The summit provides an opportunity for iCAN’s youth members to learn about pediatric medicine and meet those dedicated to improving health care, including entrepreneurs, researchers, scientists, and physicians from around the world. In addition to learning more about medical and scientific advances, participants interact with each other and share their own stories and messages of hope.



Jumo Health’s unique style of authentic storytelling recently caught the attention of iCAN and its membership, prompting iCAN to endorse Jumo Health’s age-appropriate suite of comic books entitled, Understanding Clinical Trials, to ensure readers can understand and act upon physicians’ instructions. “iCAN is so happy to have Jumo Health as a partner and sponsor. They have our youth review their products to make sure they are kid-friendly. And our kids love that Jumo Health uses their likenesses for the characters in their books,” said Leanne West, President of iCAN.



Beyond the Summit

Extending their commitment to iCAN and its mission of elevating the pediatric patient voice in clinical trials, Jumo Health’s President and CEO, Kevin Aniskovich, has joined the iCAN Advisory Board. The appointment allows Jumo Health to actively participate in an ongoing conversation with other industry leaders to effectuate positive change in pediatric clinical trials.



“I am proud that Jumo Health is the name sponsor of the annual summit and that I can continue to learn from the other members of the Board and chapter leaders to ensure our products resonate with those they intend to serve,” said Aniskovich. “Through collaboration comes thoughtful, inclusive, and authentic products that will drive optimal patient outcomes and the purest path to that end is to engage with the individual. I believe, through iCAN, that our ability to focus on increasing health literacy will have a dramatic affect on health care outcomes,” Aniskovich concluded.



About International Children’s Advisory Network (iCAN)

The International Children's Advisory Network, Inc., (iCAN) is a worldwide consortium of children’s advisory groups, known as Kids Impacting Disease Through Science (KIDS) and Young Persons Advisory Groups (YPAGS). These dedicated youth member groups work in unison around the world to provide a voice for children and families in medicine, research, and innovation.



icanresearch.org



About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age appropriate, educational resources for patients and their care circle for use throughout their medical journey.



By working with providers, manufacturers, and advocacy groups, we ensure our resources are available at the moment of diagnosis, during a treatment regimen, or while participating in a clinical trial. With the belief that an informed patient is a compliant patient, Jumo Health designs practical solutions using popular mediums. With experience providing resources to more than 70 countries in 80 languages, covering more than 200 topics, our mixed media solutions range from comic books to animated videos, are evidence based and peer reviewed, and pay careful attention to health literacy and reading comprehension barriers.



JumoHealth.com



Emily Burkhardt

646-895-9319



www.jumohealth.com



