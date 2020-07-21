Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Enhanced ezW2Correction Software Speeds Up W2C W3C Form Filing

Halfpricesoft.com updates ezW2Correction software to give business owners multiple options to file Forms W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C. Get the details and trial version at www.halfpricesoft.com.

Atlanta, GA, July 21, 2020 --(



"Latest ezW2Correction software gives business owners multiple options for filing W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C forms,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.



Priced from just $49, the new version can now support multiple accounts at no additional charge, which makes a good choice for a tax professional with many clients.



As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp



The main features include:



- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. (This option is SSA-approved).



- ezW2Correction supports pre-printed forms if preferred.



- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file.



- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one cost.



-ezW2Correction includes the fast data import feature



ezW2Correction software can print Forms W2C and W3C for Year 2009 to current. The latest version also includes several enhancements to the graphic interface to eliminate an extended learning curve for the first time customers.



To start the no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction software, visit

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



