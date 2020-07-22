Fanfiction Site is Launched by Fanmega Innovations

Press Releases Fanmega Innovations Press Release

Out of 50+ fanfiction sites on the web, no other has features that even come close to this newly launched Fanmega.com

This new website will be updated on a regular basis with new feature launches, regulatory changes, and corporate milestones. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for a free account. Indore, India, July 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Fanmega Innovations, a tech company engaged in revolutionizing fanfiction niche and committed to developing new technologies and delivering enhanced user experience worldwide, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://fanmega.com/. The new site features Stories, Books, Quizzes, Lists, Polls, Fanart, Comics, Memes, Fan videos, and Pod fiction with a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information and sole developer Hitesh Lalwani to help.Amongst the new features, the site contains integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest to foster improved communication with the visitors.This new website will be updated on a regular basis with new feature launches, regulatory changes, and corporate milestones. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for a free account. Contact Information Hitesh Lalwani

