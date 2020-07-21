Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology FSO: By Email RSS Feeds: Amid COVID-19, Two Charity Groups Ease Anxiety in New Mothers

Clearwater Community Volunteers partner with the Kimberly Home to gather baby care supplies for new or unexpecting mothers in need. Over 400 items have already been collected and distributed as of July 15th, 2020.

Clearwater, FL, July 21, 2020 --(



Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center explained, “A recent study done by the University of Alberta, Canada revealed a substantial increase in the likelihood of anxiety in pregnant women and new mothers during the pandemic, and we wanted to help women here locally.”



Kimberly Home provides services ranging from pregnancy and ultrasound testing to counseling/mentoring, material assistance, daycare and even transitional housing. Since 1983, they have helped thousands of women with unexpected or troubled pregnancies who would have otherwise had nowhere to turn.



“Along with the other services we’re known for, we wanted to provide important supplies that a young mother and her baby would need, free of charge,” said Kerrie Fine, Kimberly Home’s Transitional Housing Director, in a recent phone interview.



Kimberly Home is now collecting items such as: diapers, baby formula, food, baby clothes, furniture, as well as pregnancy and nursing supplies. For drop-off information please contact the Kimberly Home via Facebook at www.facebook.com/thekimberlyhome.



“Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘The arts and skills of woman, the inspiration and creation of which she is capable… are her beauty, just as she is the beauty of mankind,’” said Soltero. “Our community is empowering women through donations. So far we’ve received several hundred supplies, and distribution has already started. We’re happy to partner with a group like Kimberly Home whose purpose it is to nurture and care for young mothers and children.”



To learn more about Kimberly Home, email Kerrie Fine at kerrief@kimberlyhome.org or visit www.kimberlyhome.org.



For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, contact Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



The University of Alberta’s study can be found by going to https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fgwh.2020.00001/full.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 28 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Clearwater, FL, July 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- To help ease stress in young mothers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimberly Home, a Clearwater pregnancy resource center, teamed up with Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) to collect and distribute over 400 baby-care items to new moms in need. The donation drive in Clearwater started July 15th and continues through the end of the year.Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center explained, “A recent study done by the University of Alberta, Canada revealed a substantial increase in the likelihood of anxiety in pregnant women and new mothers during the pandemic, and we wanted to help women here locally.”Kimberly Home provides services ranging from pregnancy and ultrasound testing to counseling/mentoring, material assistance, daycare and even transitional housing. Since 1983, they have helped thousands of women with unexpected or troubled pregnancies who would have otherwise had nowhere to turn.“Along with the other services we’re known for, we wanted to provide important supplies that a young mother and her baby would need, free of charge,” said Kerrie Fine, Kimberly Home’s Transitional Housing Director, in a recent phone interview.Kimberly Home is now collecting items such as: diapers, baby formula, food, baby clothes, furniture, as well as pregnancy and nursing supplies. For drop-off information please contact the Kimberly Home via Facebook at www.facebook.com/thekimberlyhome.“Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘The arts and skills of woman, the inspiration and creation of which she is capable… are her beauty, just as she is the beauty of mankind,’” said Soltero. “Our community is empowering women through donations. So far we’ve received several hundred supplies, and distribution has already started. We’re happy to partner with a group like Kimberly Home whose purpose it is to nurture and care for young mothers and children.”To learn more about Kimberly Home, email Kerrie Fine at kerrief@kimberlyhome.org or visit www.kimberlyhome.org.For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, contact Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.The University of Alberta’s study can be found by going to https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fgwh.2020.00001/full.About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 28 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Contact Information Church of Scientology FSO

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology FSO