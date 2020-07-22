Senior US Officials from Fuel Policy Teams and Combat Wings to Present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Senior US officials will be presenting at the 21st Annual Military Airlift Air-to-Air Refuelling conference in Seville, this December.

London, United Kingdom, July 22, 2020 --



The Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference taking place on December 1-2, 2020 in Seville, Spain will feature briefings from both fuel policy teams and combat wings which will help set the scene for all commercial operators looking to join the programme.



For those interested in attending, there is an early bird discount of £300 expiring on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr3prcom



These featured briefings for the 2020 conference include:



Fuel Policy Teams & Combat Wings



Mr James Olden, Chief of Current Operations for Aviation Energy Policy, US Air Force will be presenting on "Building Energy Reliability and Resilience to Support the Air Force Mission," covering:



- An introduction to USAF Operational Energy and its role

- Delivering support for fuel logistics, data research, aircraft sustainment and future acquisitions

- Enhancing combat capability and mitigating operational risk to the warfighter through energy informed solutions

- Creating an energy optimised air force and key timelines



Colonel Troy Pananon, Wing Commander, 100th Air Refuelling Wing, US Air Force will be presenting on "The Bloody 100th: Extending Operation Capability Through AAR," covering:



- Vision and mission: extending deterrence and reach through projected airpower in the European and African theatres of operation

- Forging partnerships and developing interoperability within the European AOR

- Aerial refuelling to support C2, rapid deployment and aeromedical evacuation

- Enduring objectives: maintaining readiness and building lethality in a global strategic environment



This year’s packed agenda will also feature industry presentations from key commercial partners across the domain including Embraer, TLD, Leonardo, Mitiga Solutions.



The event brochure including the two-day agenda and programme details is available to download online at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr3prcom



Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling

1st-2nd December 2020

Seville, Spain

Gold Sponsor: Embraer

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo, Mitiga Solutions and TLD Group



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.military-airlift.com/pr3prcom



