Scott Atwood Elected Chair-Elect of the Florida Bar Labor & Employment Section

Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Atwood or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, July 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that at The Florida Bar’s recent virtual annual meeting, stockholder Scott Atwood was elected chair-elect of the Labor & Employment Section. He is slated to become Section chair in June 2021.As a member of The Florida Bar's Labor and Employment Section Executive Council, Atwood assists in formulating and implementing legal policy on a state and local level. This year, he served as a panelist on numerous webinars addressing COVID-19 and its impact on employers.Atwood also serves as chair of Henderson Franklin’s Labor and Employment Law group and is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Civil Mediator. Entrepreneurs, public entities, and businesses of all sizes rely on his two-plus decades of experience for their employment law matters, including: Title VII, ADA, ADEA, Section 1983 discrimination, harassment, retaliation, FMLA leave issues, and FLSA and state law wage situations. Throughout his legal career, Florida Super Lawyers and Atlanta Super Lawyers have recognized Atwood for his extensive experience in labor and employment law.Atwood serves as Immediate Past President of the Lee County Bar Association Foundation and Vice Chair of the Sidney & Berne Davis Arts Center Board of Directors. He is a member of the University of Florida Law Alumni Council. He previously served on the Executive Committee of the Dartmouth Club of Georgia.Atwood received his B.A. from Dartmouth College (with honors), his law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, and his M.A. from the College of William & Mary. He may be reached at scott.atwood@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1287.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Atwood or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



