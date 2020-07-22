Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Softline Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Softline Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Softline Supplies Industrial Enterprises in Altai Territory with Smart Hardhats

Moscow, Russia, July 22, 2020 --(



Softline and its partners offered a branded solution called the Smart Hardhat: an upgraded version of the traditional safety hat powered by proprietary software and hardware. The system is equipped with a GPS tracking module that can monitor if employees are wearing the hardhat, send an emergency signal if a worker falls down or gets hit, and warn about trespassing into dangerous “red zones.” The software tracks the location of employees both inside and outside and registers when they leave the work area. All collected data are further analyzed to determine how much time employees spent actually working during a given period. A temperature monitoring function helps an operator make a correct emergency assessment and, if necessary, promptly organize rescue operations.



Next-generation hardhats operate in a temperature range from -35°С to +60°С. In case of accident investigations, the upgraded hardhat provides full traceability and helps the enterprise to create a detailed report for federal supervision agencies. It can prove that an employee was wearing a hardhat during the accident. For the enterprises of Altai Territory, the adoption of Smart Hardhats is an important step on the journey to zero harm.



In accordance with the agreement, Softline will continue to launch projects facilitating the region’s digital transformation. Together with its partners, Softline plans to digitize municipal services and production, ensure continuous transport infrastructure management, and offer advanced training for IT specialists working in governmental institutions. Today, they are laying the groundwork for a regional digital technology transfer center. The new organization will help SMBs find solutions to a wide range of issues related to the implementation of IT solutions.



“Softline has rich experience in the implementation of digital transformation projects. We use both vendor and proprietary solutions to fully satisfy the needs of our customers, be it state authorities or commercial companies. Our goal is long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation with the state and local enterprises of Altai Territory as part of our current agreement,” said Nikita Khramov, Head of Project and Hardware Solution Sales in Siberian and Far East Federal Districts, Department for Business Development in Russian Regions.



“As a Softline partner, we help run pilot projects, including the implementation of Smart Hardhats in the enterprises of Altai Territory. This is an important step on the journey to zero harm, as modern businesses have an acute need for high-tech solutions that not only respond to industrial accidents, but also prevent them,” said Sergei Prib, CEO of Altaikraienergo.



Project team

Nikita Khramov - Head of Project and Hardware Solution Sales in Siberian and Far East Federal Districts.

Pavel Barutki - Business development director in Siberian Federal District

Alexandr Moskalev - Infrastructure solution sales manager



About us:



Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.



Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.



We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.



Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.



For more information, please visit www.softline.com



Contacts:



Valeriya Aver

Head of International Public Relations Department in Softline

Мob +7 (967) 152 72 77 | Valeriya.Aver@softline.com

