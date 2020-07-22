Medical Equipment and Training Industry Leader, One Beat Medical & Training, Unveils New Website

Press Releases One Beat Medical Press Release

Contact: Lisette Novak, Director of Business Development - 954.321.5305 - lisette@onebeatmedical.com Miramar, FL, July 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Representatives from One Beat Medical & Training unveiled their new website, www.onebeatmedical.com, this week. The site merges the company’s existing websites into one dynamic, comprehensive, easy to navigate source for medical equipment, supplies, training, and information.One Beat Medical & Training is a leading force in the distribution of new and recertified life-saving medical products and equipment and provider of emergency resuscitative care training such as CPR/AED/FA/BBP/BLS/ACLS/PALS certification courses. With a global customer base, One Beat Medical & Training offers leading, well known brands, a fully trained bio-med and service team, and AED and Training Certification Management. One Beat’s nationally recognized training program is accredited by the American Heart Association (AHA), the American Red Cross (ARC), and the American Safety & Health Institute (ASHI).“The new One Beat Medical & Training website embraces our training provider roots; as well as our new and recertified medical equipment distributor experience. It brings technology to the forefront to create a better customer experience. With consumers relying more on remote purchasing, our stronger e-commerce strategy provides a unique opportunity to serve our existing customer base and reach new ones,” expressed Lawrence Franchetti, CEO of One Beat Medical & Training.One Beat Medical & Training, led by CEO Lawrence Franchetti, continues its focus on public safety and serves all life-saving teams across EMS, Public Safety, and Clinical systems.About One Beat Medical & TrainingOne Beat Medical & Training is one of the largest distributors of new and recertified medical products and equipment in the United States. One Beat offers an expansive brand line up; their experienced sales team is equipped to help consumers select the products and services that best suit their needs. One Beat Medical & Training is also a nationally accredited American Heart Association (AHA), American Red Cross (ARC), and American Safety Health Institute (ASHI) training center. Founded in 1999 by a professional firefighter, the One Beat training team consists of doctors, firefighters, paramedics, and police officers – people dedicated to saving lives every day. They deliver real life experience to make training accessible, fun, and informative for families, schools, and businesses.Contact: Lisette Novak, Director of Business Development - 954.321.5305 - lisette@onebeatmedical.com Contact Information One Beat Medical

