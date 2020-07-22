Two More Realtors® Join Luxury Brokerage Engel & Völkers Belleair

Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Belleair’s luxury real estate brokerage welcomes Darrien Austin and Haley Doyle.

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. Belleair Bluffs, FL, July 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Engel & Völkers Belleair announced that two more Realtors®, Darrien Austin and Haley Doyle, have joined the brokerage as members of the The Hallamek Team. Kristin Hallamek, Broker Associate and Team Leader of The Hallamek Team, previously received the Diamond Elite - Top Producing Advisor Award from Engel & Völkers America in 2020 for achieving one of the highest net commissions and sides closed within the network.Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, License Partner and Broker for Engel & Völkers Belleair comments, “We are pleased to have these outstanding advisors who are truly passionate about real estate join our Belleair shop. Passion is one of Engel & Völkers’ core values and The Hallamek Team is a perfect example of that!”To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of Realtors®, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers Belleair

