As Troop 313 Returns Victorious from Summer Camp, a Look at Scouting and Camp’s Origins

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. Scientology founder and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, who himself was an Eagle Scout, summed it up with what he wrote, “Of all the information which became important to me, such as photography, woodlore, signaling, and many other subjects, the basics of it was laid in Scouting.” To learn more, visit www.scientology.org. Clearwater, FL, July 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Saturday June 18, Scout Troop 313 chartered by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization returned tired but victorious from their camp at Camp La-No-Che earning dozens of merit badges during their one week trip.“Our boys are always thrilled to go camping,” said Chris Lumsden, Scout Master for Troop 313. “It was a different experience due to the pandemic, we had to follow social distancing while eating, take our temperatures daily. But the boys followed the protocols at Camp La-No-Che and everyone stayed safe and well.Scouts from Troop 313 earned over two dozen merit badges including Citizenship of the Nation, Citizenship of Community, Life Saving, Swimming, Leatherworking and Art.In the early 1900’s Boy Scout founder Robert Baden-Powell had been considering ideas for training young citizens. In order to try out his Baden-Powell set up a nine-day summer camp on Brownsea Island. The program included activities such as games and contests as well as practical skills as tracking, signaling, pioneering, and first aid. When camp ended, Baden-Powell could look back with much satisfaction. "A week of camp life is worth six months of theoretical teaching in the meeting room,” said Baden-Powell.Boy Scout summer camp is now a yearly activity for most troops around the world, including Troop 313. A dozen Scouts and three adult leaders from the troop continued this tradition. For two of the twelve Scouts, it was their first time attending a summer camp."My brother is the Senior Patrol Leader for the troop so it was fun sharing this time together and camping, I learned a lot," said one of the first-time Scouts.Troop 313 is open to those of any faith, as with any troop. Youth in the Scouting program are encouraged to be faithful and loyal, as laid out in the Scout Oath and Law.About the Church of ScientologyThe Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. Scientology founder and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, who himself was an Eagle Scout, summed it up with what he wrote, “Of all the information which became important to me, such as photography, woodlore, signaling, and many other subjects, the basics of it was laid in Scouting.” To learn more, visit www.scientology.org. Contact Information Church of Scientology FSO

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



