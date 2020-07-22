Youth Garden for Good at Clearwater Community Gardens with Help from Clearwater Community Volunteers

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, July 22, 2020 --(



Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center explained, “Earlier this month we held a Charity Tea Party to gather gardening supplies for youth for the Garden’s educational programs. Together we plan to set the stage for our next cooperative effort, a chance for youth to learn just how easy, and fun, it can be to take care of their environment and grow organic.”



Volunteers of the CCV and Garden will pull weeds, organize the tool shed and clean up the Garden on August 10.



The groups expect the beautification project will show local youth that change can be made, with the hands of only a few dedicated individuals.



“We wanted to help the Gardens beautify its property because it takes its surrounding area into consideration when seeking to beautify its grounds, picking up litter left about the area.” said Soltero. “In doing so they exemplify Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard’s words: ‘The litter which messes up the terrain and water supply, the dead brush which invites fire, these are things one need not contribute to and which, in idle moments, one can do something about. Planting a tree may seem little enough, but it is something.’”



The Clearwater Community Gardens has several garden plots available for use by anyone seeking to become a member. Additional perks include a walk-through pollinator garden and four honey bee hives to pollinate your gardens, all of which yield bountiful and organic results.



To inquire about the Gardens, please email howard@clearwatercommunitygardens.org.



CCV provides its services at no cost to nonprofits as a means of creating a safer community by facilitating the activities of organizations like the Clearwater Community Gardens.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



