Craven County TDA Selects BluePrint Business Communications as Agency of Record

Raleigh, NC, July 22, 2020 --(



“In 1746, New Bern was originally put on the map as North Carolina’s first capital,” said Brice Connors, president of BluePrint Business Communications. “Our team plans to work with the TDA board to put New Bern, Havelock, and Craven County on the map as a travel destination that has the resources and infrastructure to serve those within the leisure, group, business, wedding, and retirement sectors.”



Home to Tryon Palace and the birthplace of Pepsi Cola, New Bern has a long-standing history of providing tourists with a variety of activities to enjoy. BluePrint will continue this tradition and showcase the many other amenities that this eastern North Carolina gem has to offer.



“The TDA board appreciates the energy, enthusiasm, and innovation that Brice Connors and the BluePrint team have brought to assist us in marketing and promoting New Bern, Havelock, and Craven County as a premiere tourism destination for North Carolina,” said Cindy King, Chairman of the Craven County TDA board.



As a key element of BluePrint Business Communications strategic growth plan, the agency is set to open a New Bern office. Not only will this office provide the necessary boots on the ground to service the TDA and local businesses, but it will provide the infrastructure for BluePrint to establish itself as an industry leader in the eastern North Carolina market.



“In addition to creating new jobs in New Bern, we look forward to continuing our relationship with the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina,” said Connors.



About BluePrint Business Communications



Brice Connors

919-901-1964



https://blueprintbros.com



